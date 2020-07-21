Willie Miller’s column: I’m backing Derek McInnes & Co to find striker if Sam Cosgrove does leave Aberdeen

It seems Aberdeen are bracing themselves for more interest in Sam Cosgrove.

If the Englishman does end up moving in this transfer window, the challenge for Derek McInnes and his recruitment team will be to replace him.

It’s only natural other teams will be looking at the striker given his record for the Dons.

Guingamp’s offer being accepted but Cosgrove knocking back the chance to go to France will have alerted a few other clubs down south.

When they’ve seen a bid in the region of £2 million accepted, other clubs will fancy testing the Reds’ resolve. And if an English team comes up with the money, Cosgrove may fancy the move.

I think we should expect the Reds to receive more offers and given the exceptional circumstances in terms of the club’s finances, with the directors having to invest and wage cuts being discussed with staff, these bids need to be taken seriously.

There will be other clubs who will be able to offer similar to Guingamp.

The reality of the Cosgrove situation is that other clubs will be watching the 23-year-old and assessing their own finances to see if they can mount a bid.

If English Championship sides do come after Cosgrove and the move suits him then it’s up to Aberdeen to try to maximise the financial reward to help the club’s coffers and also help bring in a replacement.

If Cosgrove does go he won’t be easy to replace – it’s never easy to replace consistent goalscorers.

If he’s still in a red shirt come August 1, it will be a boost for Aberdeen. They’ve got a huge game to start the season against Rangers and you want your best players available. And he’s certainly one of them.

Everyone connected with the club would be pleased and relieved to see him striding out at Pittodrie a week on Saturday.

I’m sure, however, plans will be in place to find a replacement if Cosgrove was to go.

The longer he’s with the Dons the better, but there comes a time for every player when a move will come along that may suit them.

That will be the challenge for McInnes and his recruitment team. If a suitable move comes along, then they will need to try to find an adequate replacement.

When you consider that Aberdeen signed Cosgrove for £20,000 from Carlisle United and have developed him into a player that is now worth multi-millions, that’s a great piece of business.

Credit for that needs to go to the scouting team and McInnes for signing him and developing him.

If he does go, the question will be can they do it again? It will be a challenge, but it’s something they’re used to and I’m sure they will have potential targets in mind.

The financial benefit to the club can’t be overlooked because of the nominal fee the Dons paid for Cosgrove.

But good business is one thing – it’s assets on the pitch that supporters want to see. So if Cosgrove does leave hopefully the Reds can find another of a similar ilk.

During his seven years in charge of Aberdeen, McInnes has had to deal with the likes of Niall McGinn, Jonny Hayes, Ash Taylor, Ryan Jack, Adam Rooney, Kenny McLean and Graeme Shinnie leaving.

When those sort of players leave it’s disappointing for everyone at the club, but it’s a fact of life that these things can happen.

Unfortunately for McInnes in recent years, he hasn’t really been able to work with the same squad for a three or four-year period, he’s always had the onerous task of replacing players.

But when players perform well for a club like Aberdeen other sides will always be interested and many in recent years have moved on.

We’re seeing it again with Cosgrove and the interest in him. If a move does happen this window, hopefully McInnes and his recruitment team can bring in a replacement to fill the void.

Given their record in the transfer market I’m confident they will.