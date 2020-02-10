Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes reveals ‘anger’ after Kilmarnock Scottish Cup stalemate

For the third successive home game Aberdeen trudged off at Pittodrie to boos from their frustrated fans.

Yet Dons boss Derek McInnes today said the Red Army were right to boo after a fifth straight blank in front of goal.

A goal drought extending to 454 minutes has left McInnes “angry and embarrassed”.

McInnes is also angry the Reds were denied a clear penalty early in the 0-0 Scottish Cup fifth-round clash with Kilmarnock.

He believes that could have offered a gilt-edged chance to turn around their form.

McInnes said: “If you don’t score in five games you deserve stick.

“I understand it.

“I am angry and embarrassed that we have not scored again for the fifth game in a row.

“Clearly that is where we need to get better.

“But also we didn’t get the right decisions.

“I thought there were some good performances from some of my players but no one will talk about that.

“That doesn’t matter because we have not won the game and we have not scored.

“That is the most important thing at the moment and we need to rectify that.

“My players need to take more responsibility to answer up.

“But I am in charge of the team and it was set out to be as positive as we could with what we have in the building to try to score goals.

“The game was under control.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, who was in the United States at the weekend, took over control of the club last December.

Cormack sanctioned three transfer fees to bring in Ronald Hernandez, Matty Kennedy and Dylan McGeouch in the January transfer window in a bid to fix the scoring conundrum.

McInnes said: “He (Cormack) has been very supportive.

“We are just out of a window. He has tried to help. We are in constant dialogue and he is fully supportive.”

Aberdeen’s only goal since the turn of the year was a penalty in a 1-0 defeat of League One part- timers Dumbarton in the previous round.

They have not scored in open play since a 2-1 defeat of Livingston on December 26.

During the slump the Dons have taken just three points from a possible 15 and face a cup replay at Rugby Park on Wednesday February 19.

However, McInnes remains confident his squad can leapfrog third-placed Motherwell to secure European qualification and also deliver an extended cup run.

He said: “We have set a standard here and I still think we will finish third in the league and I still believe we will have a cup run.

“That is what we are working towards.

“The players cannot give me more in terms of effort, they always give me that. No one can ever criticise them for that.

“They do need to help themselves more in that final bit.”

McInnes is enduring the toughest time of his near seven-year tenure as Aberdeen boss.

He admits to feeling pressure to deliver wins, but claims that goes with the territory of being a manager.

McInnes said: “I feel under pressure to win a game.

“However, I have felt under pressure as a manager since I was player-manager at St Johnstone 12 to 13 years ago.

“I know the game. I have listened to key guys in the game who watch us.

“I have spoken to a couple of managers recently and people who have watched us and they think there is not a lot wrong with us.

“I agree with that – we are not far away. But it is difficult to defend when you don’t score again.”

McInnes was frustrated referee Nick Walsh denied them a clear opportunity to end the goal glut when failing to award a penalty.

Winger Matty Kennedy was brought down inside the box by Niko Hamalainen, but Walsh awarded a free-kick.

McInnes reckons it is the third time his side have been denied a clear spot-kick amid the goal drought.

He said: “We should get a penalty again and these are becoming more crucial.

“That’s three penalties we’ve been denied in the last five games.

“If it were Rangers and Celtic the whole world would know about it.

“Matty Kennedy is brought down and it’s a good foot inside the box.

“We should have had a penalty against Motherwell and St Mirren. It’s not good enough.

“We are waiting for Sam Cosgrove to get up and running and sometimes it can be as simple as a penalty-kick to get him going again.

“Three penalties in the last five games would have helped matters.

“But we have to try to help ourselves.”