‘If you could tell me when crowds are back at Pittodrie, I could give a better estimate’ – Chairman Dave Cormack reveals new Aberdeen stadium could be delayed by years

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has confirmed the £50 million stadium project in Kingsford will still go ahead despite the Covid-19 crisis.

However, he admits the financial hit of the pandemic and ongoing absence of fans could delay it by years.

A massive £8m which could have been used to finance the stadium has been wiped out to offset financial losses during the pandemic.

The Dons’ annual accounts for the year ending June 30, 2020 show a decrease in turnover of £1.59m from £15.928m to £14.335m.

Cormack said: “The stadium project is going to happen.

“But is it delayed by one, two or three years?

“If you could tell me when crowds are back at Pittodrie, I could give a better estimate.

“But the reality is that project is on the back-burner because all of our efforts are on getting through this, but with also being able to invest significantly in the football operation and fan engagement programme.”

The new stadium, planned with a capacity of 20,000, would be the biggest new build in Scottish football for a century.

Cormack reassured Dons supporters the club will get through the pandemic, but there will be a delay on the new ground.

He said: “Absolutely we will get through this as a club financially.

“But what will we look like in six, to nine to 12 months if there is no plan to get fans back?

“We have to stop haemorrhaging cash at some stage

“It’ll have probably cost us about £8m by the time we get through this, if indeed we are back playing in front of crowds next season.

“We could have had 8m that could have gone to the new stadium that we have used to basically cover losses because of Covid.

“First things first, we have to focus on a plan with the management team of getting through this.

“Then, when we do, it is a case of saying what does the stadium project look like?”