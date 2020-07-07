Willie Miller: Fixtures give Aberdeen chance to kick-start Premiership campaign

If Aberdeen can take care of Rangers on the first day of the season it would be a huge statement.

It’s a mouth-watering opener and it gives the Dons the chance to start the new campaign with a bang.

Steven Gerrard and the Ibrox board know this is probably the most crucial season in the Gers’ recovery.

There is a lot of pressure on them with Celtic aiming for 10 titles in a row and the Govan side are desperate to stop their rivals setting that record.

It doesn’t seem like Rangers supporters will settle for another mediocre Premiership campaign.

That adds pressure even from the first whistle, but it’s also a huge game for the Reds.

They want to make a statement and show they’re capable of another good league campaign.

Third will probably be the initial target, but if they could challenge the Old Firm or split them – as they’ve done in the past – that would be a magnificent achievement.

And if Aberdeen could get off to a flying start in the first match it would set them up for a good run in the first round of fixtures and the chance to build that platform to push Celtic and Rangers.

Everyone connected with Aberdeen will be excited by the game.

Personally, I preferred avoiding either of the Glasgow giants in the first few fixtures to try to get some wins on the board and build up momentum.

If you can get off to a fast start in the opening few games it gives everyone a lift as well as confidence and generally it’s easier to do that if you don’t play Rangers or Celtic.

In the 2015-16 season, the Dons won the first eight games and they didn’t have to play Celtic until the sixth game.

I think it definitely helped them going into the Hoops clash having built up some momentum.

However, if Derek McInnes’ side can beat Rangers on the opening day, it starts the season with a bang.

Although supporters won’t be allowed into Pittodrie to watch, fans on both sides will be looking forward to this clash.

We’ve had long enough without any football and any games to look forward to and this clash is one everyone will be anticipating with real excitement.

It’s a great starter for Aberdeen and Rangers, but also for Scottish football on its return after months away to have two of the country’s biggest clubs who finished in the top four last term going head-to-head.

The other aspect of this fixture which is intriguing will be no supporters being present.

It’s a game with a lot of history which means a lot to both sets of supporters and as a result there is always a great atmosphere inside Pittodrie for Aberdeen v Rangers games.

Both sides will miss the atmosphere because players love playing in packed stadiums with lots of noise coming from the stands, but despite that it will still be a hugely competitive game because of the quality of the two teams.

It will be strange for the players to play behind closed doors. Without fans, they’ll need to lift themselves.

The managers will need to ensure their players are self-motivated and able to deal with it.

Aberdeen will miss having a raucous home crowd behind them, but they need to shut that out and not allow the lack of atmosphere to affect their performance.