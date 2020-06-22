ICYMI: Winger Jonny Hayes set to seal two-year Aberdeen deal with medical this week

Show Links
by Ryan Cryle
22/06/2020, 11:00 am
Former Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes.
Jonny Hayes is expected to seal his return to Aberdeen this week after agreeing a two-year deal.

Winger Hayes, who is a free agent after leaving Celtic, will become Dons boss Derek McInnes’ first signing of the summer, subject to a medical.

The Irishman spent five years at Pittodrie, winning the League Cup under McInnes in 2014, before leaving for Parkhead three years ago in a £1.3

