ICYMI: Winger Jonny Hayes set to seal two-year Aberdeen deal with medical this week

Jonny Hayes is expected to seal his return to Aberdeen this week after agreeing a two-year deal.

Winger Hayes, who is a free agent after leaving Celtic, will become Dons boss Derek McInnes’ first signing of the summer, subject to a medical.

The Irishman spent five years at Pittodrie, winning the League Cup under McInnes in 2014, before leaving for Parkhead three years ago in a £1.3