Willie Miller: Scottish football clubs must work together to limit damage from coronavirus shutdown

Willie Miller today called for Scottish clubs to work together to limit the damage of the coronavirus blanket shutdown.

Pittodrie legend Miller accepts football is secondary to the health of the nation as the first Scottish death from Covid-19 was confirmed yesterday.

The Scottish FA’s board have suspended all domestic professional and grassroots football until further notice.

Aberdeen’s Friday night clash at Motherwell was one of the first to fall as Scottish football was decimated. The Dons also confirmed all Youth Academy, Community Trust and AFC Women’s activities are suspended until March 22.

The club will review the situation thereafter.

Miller said if Scottish football has to suffer for the nation’s health then it will have to take the pain.

However, there must be unity to come through the threat of clubs going under due to the financial hit.

Evening Express columnist Miller said: “If Scottish football has to suffer then it has to take the pain I am afraid.

“We are talking about football, but there are other things that are more important.

“The health of the nation is something that has to be taken seriously.

“These are uncharted times and it is concerning, but in times like this drastic action has to be taken if that is what the medical advice is.

“The SFA have taken advice from experts that know what measures need to be taken.

“It is pretty devastating news for football from the Premiership down to the juniors, amateurs and school teams.

“Not distracting at all from the health hazard we are all going through, there is also the financial implication as well.

“The SPFL recently put out a message saying there was no contingency fund for the clubs.

“It is a time where the clubs must come together and support each other for the benefit of the game to see us through to the end of this major health concern.”

Earlier this week the SFA and SPFL urged clubs to make sure their insurance policies will cover them if games need to be behind closed doors or cancelled because there is no reserve cash to help clubs financially.

Miller said: “That has to be an issue that will be concerning clubs. Maybe the good news from the financial point of view is that it is towards the end of the season that this is happening.

“Perhaps some of the clubs didn’t plan for that much revenue to come in because they did not have that many home games left.

“It is going to be the smaller clubs it could hit who live on a very tight budget.

“When times are tough that is the time for clubs to come together and come up with a temporary solution to enable Scottish football to flourish once the pandemic has gone away.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack discovers the Scottish game has been shutdown while being interviewed on Northern Goal podcast:

All games in England’s Premier League, Football League, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship have been postponed.

The Premier League hope play will resume April 4 subject to “conditions at the time”.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea striker Callum Hudson-Odoi have tested positive.

Miller said: “Maybe the Euros have to be pushed back until next year and perhaps the clubs could play through the summer.

“There is so much uncertainty, but you can’t panic.

“If the SFA and SPFL think the games have got to be cancelled then that is what has to happen.

“Scottish football has to accept it, try to cope and try to come out the other end not too scathed.

“You really do have to take each day as it comes because we do not know where this is going.

“Hopefully the medical people can get on top of it and if we all do our bit we get on top of it sooner rather than later for the health of the nation.”

The SFA and SPFL will continue to liaise with governments and UEFA in relation to domestic, European and International fixtures.