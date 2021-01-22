’I work for a board who recognise what we’ve done and are grateful for the consistency we’ve shown and continue to show’ – Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes defends record

Dons boss Derek McInnes has launched an impassioned defence of his Aberdeen squad in the wake of mounting criticism.

McInnes and the Reds suffered flak for a heavy 4-1 defeat to then-Premiership bottom club Ross County.

That painful loss in Dingwall was a low point in a slump that has yielded just one point from the last three Premiership matches.

Many supporters are up in arms at the dip in form that allowed Hibernian to leapfrog the Dons into third spot in the Premiership table.

McInnes understands the criticism after the Dingwall shocker and is willing to take it on the chin.

However, he has come out fighting in defence of his team and insists there will be no panic at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen can reclaim third spot in the Premiership tomorrow if they defeat a resurgent Motherwell at Pittodrie.

McInnes said: “We are not a poor team.

“If we win our games in hand we are sitting in third spot and we are in and around teams like Hibs and Livingston who have had loads of plaudits this season.

“However, we are judged on previous campaigns and I believe we will show our strength between now and the end of the season.

“I’ve been involved in football since I left school at 16, 33 years ago, and I understand criticism.

“Every week there is criticism of every manager, but I believe I work for a board who recognise what we’ve done in our time here and are grateful for the consistency we’ve shown and continue to show.

“Do we want better? Aye, of course we do.

“Results like Saturday have been by and large very rare, but we do deserve criticism for the result, no doubt. It was a horrible day and a poor performance, but we are not a poor team.

“I’ve got full faith in the squad that we can do what we need to do through our league campaign and hopefully be in a good vein of form when the Scottish Cup comes around. We will stay calm and work hard and get on with it.”

With no supporters allowed inside stadia due to the pandemic, it is difficult to fully judge the mood of fans.

However, there has been criticism on social media, the only platform open to fans now stadia are closed, since the Staggies defeat, in which the Dons were a goal down after just 38 seconds.

McInnes said: “I totally understand it. I expect it and I’m used to the criticism. It was a horrible afternoon for us.

“The start of the game, and the way it played out, a 2-1 defeat would have been bad enough and we’d have been licking our wounds from that.

“But the manner in which we lost the last couple of goals just compounded it.”

Aberdeen have won just three of the last 11 matches in all competitions and exited the League Cup to St Mirren.

McInnes said: “We’ve had five league defeats this season, three of them against a Rangers team that’s undefeated, and two really disappointing afternoons.

“We’ve now got to knuckle down, go on an unbeaten run and show we are a good side.”

McInnes has delivered European qualification on all seven of his full seasons at Pittodrie, with the Dons in the fight for Europe again this term.

He ended a 19-year wait for a trophy by landing the League Cup in 2014, but since then there has been no more silverware.

He said: “When we first came in our remit was to be a top six team, try to get into Europe, try to win a cup, develop players and sell them, get to cup finals and be competitive and we’ve done all that.

“I believe I work for a board who recognise what we’ve done in our time here and are grateful for the consistency we’ve shown and continue to show.”