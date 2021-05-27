I outclassed him with one hand, I’ll knock him out with two, vows Aberdeen boxer Nathan Beattie ahead of grudge rematch

Aberdeen super-lightweight Nathan Beattie reckons he beat Michael Kelly with one hand – and will finally knock him out with two in their rematch.

Beattie is gunning for revenge in a grudge match behind closed doors at the Northern Hotel, Aberdeen on Saturday after controversially losing to Kelly in 2018.

After dominating the bout Beattie was left shocked and angry when the decision went against him, with the ringside judges’ cards awarding a 40-38 win to Kelly.

Despite suffering a hand fracture in the opening round of the original bout in July 2018 Beattie battled through the pain to go the distance.

However he was so disgusted by the contentious decision the Aberdonian was ready to quit boxing – only to be talked out of that by manager and friend Lee McAllister.

Now Beattie is aiming to right a wrong when they clash again in a bout live and free to view on FITE Tv and Viva Live Tv.

The 31-year-old said: “I want to get my revenge, get that win and prove to everyone it was a shocking decision that should never have gone Kelly’s way.

“I only had one hand for that fight as I fractured my hand in the first round.

“All night I had to use my jab.

“We have watched that fight back numerous times and there is no way he won.

“This is a rematch I have been pestering Lee for since that dodgy decision.

“Now I can knock out Kelly and prove to everyone that it should never have been a loss on my record.”

Beattie was set to quit boxing after Kelly loss

So devastating was the blow of the controversial defeat at the Beach Ballroom three years ago Beattie was ready to quit the sport.

He said: “I said to Lee the day after the fight that I wasn’t going to box again.

“It is a defeat that should not be on my record.

“Knowing you won a fight and the other corner got it is a knock-back on your record.

“It also puts you back three places for title fights.

“I just want to get back in, get the job done, and beat him this time.”

Boasting a professional record of 10 wins and five losses Beattie has experience of gaining pay-back for a defeat that has eaten away at him.

In October 2017 he suffered a shock knock-out loss to Ghana’s Tackie Annan in a PBC Silver International lightweight championship bout.

Beattie suffered a technical knock-out one minute 34 seconds into the second round.

In a rematch with Annan in October 2019 he gained retribution when stopping the Ghanaian national champion with a stoppage 51 seconds into the third round.

That victory secured the PBC) International and WBU International lightweight titles.

Fracture to right hand early in Kelly fight

Beattie is confident of beating Kelly in their rematch having fought for most of their original bout with a fractured right hand.

He said: “When I punched Kelly I could tell that something had happened to my hand but the adrenaline had kicked in.

“The morning after the fight I went to hospital and they told me there was a fracture at the top of my hand.

“I wasn’t throwing my right as much for the next three rounds and tried to jab as best I could.

“My cornerman Ian Longstaff knew there was something wrong and he kept saying to me in the corner ‘why are you not throwing your right hand?’

“I told him, eventually, and he obviously wants the best for me and the safest option which is to pull me out of the fight.

“However he could see I was working my jab and winning the fight.

“He told me in the corner I was winning the fight easily and in the fourth round continue using my jab.

“I have never seen him that angry before after that bad decision.”

Ready for revenge after tough three month camp

Beattie had numerous fights cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown and admits his motivation waned as a return to boxing seemed far off.

His weight rose but after a punishing three month training camp he back fighting fit and ready to finally put the Kelly defeat behind him – with a victory.

He said: “I had fights cancelled and I lost interest in training and keeping myself fit.

“I just kind of gave up with boxing really.

“I struggled a lot and and my weight went up quite a bit.

“I am back in shape and down to weight now and had a good 12 week camp for this fight.

“It was very hard trying to get back into the swing of things.

“Initially it took a few weeks just to get that fitness back and then build myself back up with sparring in the gym.

“I have managed to do that and now I am ready.”

Lee McAllister also set to fight on the card

Beattie will fight on the under-card of Lee McAllister’s rematch with Ghanaian Richmond Djarbeng.

McAllister defeated Djarbeng in October 2019 to lift the WBU and PBC titles in Aberdeen.

Rising unbeaten featherweight prospect Kevin Traynor will face debuting Levi Lee while unbeaten heavyweight prospect Craig Dick will fight Tomas Vaicickas.

Aberdeen heavyweight Liam Allan makes his second professional outing against Belfast’s Darren Burns.

Former amateur star Angelica Finch, who will making her second pro outing, is pitted against Carly Mackenzie in a night dubbed Let Battle Commence IV.