‘I haven’t had those discussions yet’ – Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban willing to wait to discuss new contract

Defender Tommie Hoban will put thoughts of his future on ice as he concentrates on helping Aberdeen secure success.

Hoban’s contract expires at the end of the season and he hopes talks will open with Aberdeen when the season ends.

The 27-year-old has already signed two short-term deals with the Dons this season having recovered from a lengthy injury.

He penned a deal in July until January.

On proving his fitness after 18 months out injured, his deal was extended until the end of the season. Hoban has not ruled out penning another deal – if offered.

But for now the centre-half is fully focused on Aberdeen’s Premiership campaign, which continues tomorrow at St Johnstone.

On his future, he said: “I haven’t had those discussions yet.

“My focus is on staying fit, playing as many games as I can and being as successful as I can with Aberdeen.

“Hopefully if there are discussions to be had about that at the end of season then that’s where I am sure they will be had.

“But for the minute I am just taking it one game at a time.”

Hoban netted the opening goal in the 2-0 defeat of Motherwell at the weekend as the Dons ended a three-game run without a win.

It elevated Aberdeen back into third spot in the Premiership above Hibernian.

The Dons face St Johnstone tonight before a double-header against Livingston prior to a clash with Hibs at Easter Road on February 6.

Hoban aims to cement third position then look upwards towards troubled Celtic, just four points ahead, and chase them down for second spot.

He said: “With so many big games coming the important thing is we build leading into next month’s against Hibs who are not too far behind.

“If we can get a good return of points from that then I’m sure we will still be in third and start to look above us as well to chase down Celtic for second.

“It’s very tight up there at the moment and if we do that I’m convinced we will finish third or higher.”

In an away double-header that will be pivotal in any potential push for second, Aberdeen face Celtic at Parkhead on Wednesday February 17 and Saturday February 27.

Hoban aims to rack up the wins and momentum going into those fixtures so the heat is piled on the defending champions.

He said: “If we come through this set of games then Celtic will be in touching distance when we play them twice in February.

“Those games will be massive then and the pressure will be on them if we are in that position.”

St Johnstone will be ‘extremely high’ after cup semi win

Aberdeen will tonight face a St Johnstone side buoyant having booked a slot in the League Cup final with a 3-0 defeat of Hibs at the weekend.

He said: “It’s going to be a tough game as there are no easy ones in this league as it showed for us against Ross County (4-1 defeat).

“We are expecting another tough one against St Johnstone, who will be extremely high after the weekend but we beat them twice before this season.

“We are still very confident going in and if we play to the level we can them we are confident of another three points.”

Following tonight’s clash, Aberdeen will travel to Livingston on Saturday to face the other League Cup finalists.

It will be the third attempt to play the fixture at the Tony Macaroni Arena as the previous two matches were postponed at short notice. The first was called off two hours before kick-off due to frozen areas on the pitch.

The second attempt was postponed 10 minutes after the scheduled kick-off due to a waterlogged surface.

For Hoban, the fact unfancied St Johnstone and Livingston will contest a cup final hammers home that the League Cup is a wasted opportunity for Aberdeen. The Dons were knocked out in the second round by St Mirren.

He said: “We see it as a missed opportunity as the cups are something we see as a great chance of us to win something.

“But you cannot take anything away from St Johnstone and Livingston.

“Credit to them for getting to the final.”