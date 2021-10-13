Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland League: Buckie won’t take strugglers Fort William lightly

By Callum Law
13/10/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 13/10/2021, 1:21 pm
Graeme Stewart, the Buckie Thistle boss.
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart insists they won’t underestimate Breedon Highland League strugglers Fort William.

The sides meet at Victoria Park with the Lochaber side bottom of the table with one point from 11 games.

The Jags are 21 points and 13 places higher, but boss Stewart said: “We won’t take Fort William lightly, they’ve given us some very difficult games in the past.

“They haven’t done too well so far this season, but we would never take any team lightly.

“They’ve shown they can score goals and cause problems. From people I’ve spoken to they say they have ability and can be a dangerous team.

“Fort William have signed players from England and these guys will have something about them.

“They’re maybe struggling to knit together as a team, but they’ve shown they can be dangerous.”

Leaky defence not helping cause

Fort’s interim manager Calum Maclean says his charges need to tighten up defensively.

They’ve scored 10 goals in their last four Highland League outings, but have picked up only one point.

He added: “We need to improve defensively and we’ve seen that in recent games.

“We’re short in that department, but we’re working hard to tighten things up a bit.

Fort William’s interim manager Calum Maclean

“When you’re scoring three goals and losing games there’s something wrong.

“The players have shown when they turn up that they can cause teams problems and score goals.

“They turned up against Nairn and at Clach on Saturday, but they’ll be punished on Saturday if they don’t turn up.”

  • Strathspey could make changes

Elsewhere, Strathspey Thistle meet Formartine United at Seafield Park looking to bounce back from their 8-1 defeat by Brora Rangers at the weekend.

Grantown Jags boss Charlie Brown said: “We’re looking for a reaction and we’re going to look at boys that have been sitting on the bench who are eager to get on and show what they can do.

“I’ve said to the boys that played if they’re not going to work for me then I might be picking the wrong personnel.

“So there may be a few changes for the game against Formartine.

“Formartine are a team that should be up there challenging for the league title.

“Unfortunately for them they’ve had a bit of inconsistency so you’re hoping to catch them on a day when we can punish them and not let them punish us.”

Like Strathspey Formartine are also looking for a return to winning ways following their 2-2 draw with Lossiemouth on Saturday.