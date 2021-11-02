Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News ‘He’s up until midnight a lot of nights watching set pieces’ – Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass praises No.2 Allan Russell for bringing dead-ball edge By Sean Wallace 02/11/2021, 5:00 pm Aberdeen's Scott Brown makes it 2-0 with a diving header against Rangers at Ibrox. Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has praised assistant Allan Russell for bringing a lethal set-piece edge. Glass revealed set-piece specialist Russell often works until midnight on new routines to outfox opponents. Burning the midnight oil is paying off as Aberdeen have netted from corners in the last two games against Hearts and Rangers to continue their revival. Lewis Ferguson netted the winner from a corner kick to secure a 2-1 victory against Hearts at the weekend. Continue Reading Start your 30 day free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe