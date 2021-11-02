‘He’s up until midnight a lot of nights watching set pieces’ – Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass praises No.2 Allan Russell for bringing dead-ball edge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

‘He’s up until midnight a lot of nights watching set pieces’ – Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass praises No.2 Allan Russell for bringing dead-ball edge

By Sean Wallace
02/11/2021, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen's Scott Brown makes it 2-0 with a diving header against Rangers at Ibrox.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has praised assistant Allan Russell for bringing a lethal set-piece edge.

Glass revealed set-piece specialist Russell often works until midnight on new routines to outfox opponents.

Burning the midnight oil is paying off as Aberdeen have netted from corners in the last two games against Hearts and Rangers to continue their revival.

Lewis Ferguson netted the winner from a corner kick to secure a 2-1 victory against Hearts at the weekend.

