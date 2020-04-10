Hero Jim Hermiston reveals special training method which got him ready to win 1970 Scottish Cup with Aberdeen

Dons Scottish Cup hero Jim Hermiston has recalled how dips in the icy North Sea paved the way for the greatest day of his career.

Hermiston was part of the Aberdeen side who 50 years ago this week won the Scottish Cup.

Eddie Turnbull’s Reds defeated an all-conquering Celtic 3-1 at Hampden on April 11 1970 to claim the silverware.

Hermiston, now 72, played a key role man-marking Hoops midfield metronome Bobby Murdoch rather than operating in his usual full-back position.

But he very nearly didn’t make it after picking up an ankle injury against Morton at Cappielow in January.

Hermiston played in the quarter and semi-final wins against Falkirk and Kilmarnock, but was still struggling with his injury in the weeks preceding the final.

But an idea from boss Turnbull made all the difference for the man who quit football aged 27 in 1975 to join Grampian Police, before emigrating to Queensland, Australia, two years later.

Speaking to the Evening Express from his home in Brisbane, Hermiston said: “I used to go down to the beach and into the sea and kick a ball about in the water to help the ankle.

“That was Eddie’s idea and it seemed to help. It shows he was ahead of his time because now athletes use iced water and cryotherapy all the time.

“It was absolutely freezing doing that and it certainly toughened you up – but it was worth it to play in the cup final.

“Even now that win still means the world to me.

“I had a tough lead up to the final because I got injured and then played in the quarter-final and was injured and the same after the semi-final.

“It was a tough road to the final for me, so to play in it and win it meant so much.

“I was worried I would miss the biggest game of my career so I put in as much work as possible.

“If it hadn’t been for Eddie Turnbull and Teddy Scott pushing me on I wouldn’t have made it.”

What also drove Hermiston on was the assurance from Turnbull that he would play at Hampden if he could prove his fitness. He added: “The weekend before the final Eddie told me privately that if I came through a reserve game on the Tuesday then I would play in the final because he had a special job for me.

“That gave me great confidence and I was over the moon to hear that.

“I ran myself into the ground in the reserve game.

“I was pretty sore, but I knew I was OK and was able to play in the final.”

Before the final the Dons were written off, despite beating Celtic 2-1 at Parkhead in the league a couple of weeks earlier.

But Joe Harper’s penalty and a brace from Derek McKay won the cup for the Reds.

Hermiston says the fearlessness of Turnbull’s troops was key.

He said: “We were a team of young whipper-snappers against a Celtic team full of internationals who had won the European Cup and reached the final again that year.

“But we had no fear and we beat them at Parkhead a couple of weeks before and that gave us confidence.

“Our team was full of life with guys like Derek McKay, Joe Harper and Arthur Graham.

“They didn’t know what nerves were and we played that final with no fear.

“Despite that nobody gave us a chance of winning the cup and I was given the job of man-marking Bobby Murdoch in midfield.

“It was something new for me.

“The only other time I did that was against Juventus (season 1971-72), but I did my best for the team.”