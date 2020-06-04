Win a 2020/21 Aberdeen kids kit and £100 Smyths voucher in our Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal competition

It’s the conversation you could have with your pals all day – what is the best Dons goal you’ve seen? We’ve decided to try to settle the argument once and for all by crowning Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal via a reader vote which we’ll run on our website at the end of the month.

Some of you will think it’s James Maddison’s free-kick against Rangers in 2016 … others Eoin Jess’ run from halfway and incredible Ibrox howitzer in 1998…or maybe Neil Simpson’s mazy run to score in the rout of Waterschei in 1983?

In the meantime, we are publishing daily features on goals we think are contenders for best Reds goal of all time. You can view the goals we’ve looked at so far at www.evening-express.co.uk/tag/aberdeens-greatest-goal

Can you think of a brilliant strike or technical team goal missing from the list so far? Let the Evening Express Sport team know on Twitter, Facebook or via email at ee.sport@ajl.co.uk

Win a 2020/21 Dons kids kit and £100 Smyths voucher

As part of the Greatest Goal series, we are also running a competition for the best recreations of famous Dons strikes.

We want youngsters to have a go at imitating our Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal contenders, with the club agreeing to give a kids’ home kit and kids’ away kit for the two best efforts as chosen by our panel of judges.

Those two winners will also receive a £100 Smyths voucher each to get some football equipment, kit your garden out with a set of goals, or just spend any way you like!

There will also be £50 Smyths vouchers for two runners-up.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is to send your clip to eecompetitions @ajl.co.uk via WeTransfer with the subject heading “Dons Goals”. Alternatively, you can send it to the Evening Express Sport Facebook page.

All entries will feature on the Evening Express Sport Facebook page.

The deadline for entries is Tuesday June 30 at 5.30pm.

Terms and Conditions

Entrants must register by Tuesday June 30 at 5.30pm. Entry to this competition is by email or through Facebook submission only. The prize is as stated. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families may enter, but are not eligible for any prizes. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions including Privacy Information at www.eveningexpress.co.uk/competition-terms