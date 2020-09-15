Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie hoping to shrug off knock to face Viking in Europa League

Midfielder Ross McCrorie is confident he will shrug off a dead leg in time to face Norway’s Viking FK in the Europa League on Thursday.

Recent signing McCrorie scored in the 1-0 defeat of Kilmarnock as Aberdeen extended a winning streak to five matches.

However the Scotland U21 captain suffered a knock during the win.

McCrorie insists he will be fit for the second qualifying round clash against Viking in Stavanger.

He said: “I got a dead leg right at the start of the game and then on the same spot again.

“It shouldn’t be too much hassle and should be okay.

“I should be fine.”

McCrorie netted his first goal in more than two years with a superb finish against Kilmarnock.

Ironically his last goal was at Pittodrie when scoring for Rangers in a 1-1 draw with the Dons on May 2018.

He said: “It is a while since I scored a goal so it was pleasing for myself

“However the team performance was different class. We were really good and we want to keep churning out three points to keep climbing the table.”

Aberdeen’s win was witnessed by 300 supporters in a test event for the eventual phasing back of fans to grounds safely.

McCrorie said: “Football is not the same without fans and it was good to have a small of number or them in.

“Hopefully more can come in.”

Aberdeen had hoped a successful test event would lead to 750 supporters attending Sunday’s Premiership clash with Motherwell at Pittodrie.

However following rising Covid-19 cases in the country the Scottish Government pushed back the indicative date for the return of supporters to stadia from this Monday to October 5.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed future test games would be judged on a ‘case by case’ basis.

© Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack hopes the Scottish Government will allow more fans and more tests following expensive, stringent precautions by Premiership clubs.

Cormack tweeted: “Football has implemented the most stringent of precautions at huge cost.

“We could’ve ensured safety of 3,000. Chartered Jet to Stavanger cost us double to ensure socially distancing, yet BA flights to London are packed. Trusting @scotgov allows more fans and more tests!”

Aberdeen will face Viking FK in an empty stadium in Stavanger on Thursday evening.

Norwegian top flight games have recently been opened up to 200 supporters.

However UEFA have confirmed all qualifying round ties, which are one legged, will be played behind closed doors.

Captain Joe Lewis said: “I know the supporters are watching us on television.

“They will be feeling really frustrated that they can’t be there but we want to keep that feelgood factor around the place for as long as we can.

“Once supporters are allowed back and when it’s possible to fill the stadium we can get the fans behind us.”