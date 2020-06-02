Willie Miller: Jonny Hayes return would be a winner for Aberdeen

If Aberdeen could bring Jonny Hayes back to the club he would be a good addition.

He’s an exciting player to watch and one Derek McInnes knows well.

The Irishman has had three years away at Celtic, but if the Dons are able to do something to bring him back to Pittodrie it would be a really positive move.

I know McInnes indicated at the weekend that the Reds may struggle to bring players in this summer because of the financial impact of coronavirus on the club.

But he and the chairman Dave Cormack will be looking at what they may be able to do.

The Red Army have backed the club over the last couple of months with 6,000 season tickets sold for next term.

Perhaps that backing may help in this situation and if Hayes could be brought back to Aberdeen it would be a great piece of business.

August 1 is the date the Premiership clubs are aiming to restart.

If that’s the case clubs will be looking to bring some players in and the winger would certainly help the Dons win games once football restarts.

McInnes will hope something can happen and Cormack will want to support his manager as much as he can. If Hayes can be signed it would be great news.