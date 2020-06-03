Sean Wallace’s weekly column: If Aberdeen could stretch finances to seal Jonny Hayes return, it would be two players for the price of one

Aberdeen would be signing two players for the price of one if they can bring Jonny Hayes back to Pittodrie following his Celtic exit.

Hayes can operate both as a rampaging winger and a left-back and, at 32 years old, still has plenty left in the tank.

The fact Celtic were set to offer him a new deal until the financial hit of the coronavirus underlines Hayes’ current level.

Only this week, Hayes admitted he has “always loved” Aberdeen.

It is important to remember Hayes left Pittodrie in the right manner.

He was the subject of three failed bids from Cardiff in January 2017.

Hayes’ contract was up that summer and he could have left Pittodrie for free. However, he signed a new one-year extension.

That allowed Aberdeen to cash in to the tune of £1.3 million when he signed on at Celtic in summer 2017.

Jonny Hayes features in our new poll to determine Aberdeen’s Greatest Goal – which includes a chance for you to win one of two 2020/21 kids kits, as well as a £100 Smyths voucher:

Dons boss Derek McInnes has been transparent in admitting the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic could scupper any chance of signing Hayes again.

Chairman Dave Cormack confirmed the club are working on a survival plan to navigate the pandemic, a plan which is expected to be unveiled later this month.

However, with the SPFL now targeting an August 1 start date for the Premiership behind closed doors, the Dons also have to look at how they will perform next season.

Having the vast majority of the squad signed on for next season is a major bonus as that will bring stability in a time of uncertainty when many clubs are shedding players.

However, the current Dons squad finished fourth last season and were inconsistent for large periods, although injuries to key players were perhaps a mitigating factor.

More than 6,000 Aberdeen supporters have stepped up to the plate to back their club in a time of crisis by purchasing season tickets.

The vast majority of those were bought when there was no clarity on when the new season would start.

Those who purchased season tickets did so in the knowledge they would be unable to attend many games with matches initially set to be played behind closed doors.

Supporters have invested in the 2020-21 season. In securing Hayes, Aberdeen would be in part rewarding that faith by strengthening the squad.

However, if Aberdeen want Hayes they cannot wait too long as Stoke City, Preston North End and Cardiff City are all tracking the winger.

SPFL must seize investment opportunity

THE SPFL must jump at the chance to receive an injection of cash – but only if there are no strings attached regarding league reconstruction.

With so many clubs threatened with oblivion, it is a no-brainer.

It is understood Edinburgh-based businessman James Anderson is prepared to plough in around £2 million to ensure no Scottish club goes under as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

Anderson has outlined his proposal to SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and chairman Murdoch MacLennan.

Anderson has donated more than £9m to Hearts over the last five years.

With the Jambos facing relegation and chairman Ann Budge still trying to force through temporary reconstruction, it is inevitable to ask if this money comes with a proviso… to explore reconstruction further.

But there is a growing feeling Anderson’s philanthropy is genuine.

Budge’s plan for a temporary 14-14-14 was discussed at a meeting of Premiership clubs and with Championship clubs.

It was to be discussed by League One and Two clubs today. It is understood a temporary reshuffle of the set-up will not be voted through.

Anderson’s cash will save some clubs from going under, but not Hearts from going down.

EE Player of the Year Andy well worthy of win

Defender Andy Considine deservedly scooped the Evening Express Aberdeen FC Player of the Year award.

Considine was granite solid at the heart of the Dons defence and pitched in with vital goals during the season.

He hit 500 Dons appearances last season.

Considine may only have one winner’s medal, the 2014 League Cup, but is a club legend.

Hopefully the Scotland cap he deserves finally comes.