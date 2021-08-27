Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Hamburg centre-back David Bates could be set to join incoming Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff at Aberdeen

By Ryan Cryle
27/08/2021, 1:05 pm Updated: 27/08/2021, 1:14 pm
David Bates, left.

Aberdeen have reportedly agreed to sign Hamburg centre-back David Bates on a three-year deal, following the news Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff is close to joining the Dons.

Bates, 24, has been told he can leave the Bundesliga side during the window, with Dons boss Stephen Glass in desperate need to defensive reinforcements after Andy Considine suffered a serious knee injury last week.

Four-cap Scotland international Bates could be on his way to Pittodrie, according to the Daily Record.

It’s proving to be an exciting day for the Red Army in the aftermath of last night’s Euro exit to Qarabag, with Newcastle United’s Longstaff, who has made 14 English Premier League appearances, scoring twice, set to complete a loan move to the north-east.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce confirmed a deal for the player, who scored a stunner against Manchester United earlier in his career, was close earlier today.