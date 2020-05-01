Aberdeen football budget talks on hold as board wait for extent of coronavirus crisis impact to become clear

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes today confirmed all football budget talks are on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pittodrie chairman Dave Cormack has warned of losses of £5 million and upwards as a result of the Scottish football shutdown.

Cormack admitted that is likely to affect McInnes’ budget and would also delay beyond 2023 the target delivery date of the planned £50m stadium at Kingsford.

McInnes is in regular contact with USA-based Cormack but the focus is on negotiating the club through the shutdown.

Scottish football has been suspended at all levels since March 13 and that will continue until at least June 10.

Sports minister Joe Fitzpatrick aims to meet the SFA and SPFL on May 5 to discuss a phased return of sporting events including behind closed door games.

On the Covid-19 shutdown potentially affecting squad budget, McInnes said: “These things are all secondary at the minute, although they will be discussed in time.

“I am in regular contact with Dave (Cormack, chairman) and it is just a case of trying to see where we are.

“The majority of our players are under contract and we have a squad in place (for next season).

“We are working on the premise that we are going to be back playing football in the next few months.

“We will have to wait and see how that all plays out really.”

When, or if, the 2019-20 Premiership season will be completed remains uncertain.

Aberdeen are keen to explore all avenues.

Cormack recently penned a letter to the SPFL board, SFA and other 11 top-flight clubs asking for any decision on ending the Premiership to be delayed until the Dons had conducted a feasibility study into completing the campaign.

The SPFL board now have the power to call time on the Premiership campaign after a resolution, which included ending the three lower leagues, was recently voted through by 81% of the 42 member clubs.

Uefa have given European football leagues a May 25 deadline to inform them of their plans to restart their domestic competitions.

In a bid to step up planning for when football can return the SFA and SPFL’s Joint Response Group have announced six sub-groups for their Scottish Football Restart initiative. These will be run in line with Scottish Government and chief medical officer advice and in light of the suspension of Scottish football until June 10.

McInnes admits his players are asking him for an indication on when football can return – but he can’t offer an answer.

He said: “There is uncertainty which is difficult for players.

“We all miss football and when I speak to the players they all ask if there is any indication of when we are back.

“Unfortunately I do not have anything new to tell them on that.

“It looks like it could be a few weeks away before we get a decision on that.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have stepped up their efforts to reunite Ronald Hernandez with his wife Krisvany and daughter Adeline who are back in Venezuela.

Hernandez, who signed from Norwegian side Stabaek in January, has been on his own during the lockdown, although the Dons keep close contact with him via phone and social media.

Increased travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic have made it more difficult to bring the defender’s family to Aberdeen, but McInnes hopes they can be reunited soon.

McInnes said: “Everything is a little more complicated with the situation we are all facing now.

“We are hoping he can get them over in the next couple of weeks.

“We are trying to get the paperwork sorted to get them over.”