‘Gutted’ Derek McInnes looks for two more signings to ease Aberdeen’s struggles after fans make discontent known

Dons boss Derek McInnes today confirmed he wants to add up to two more new signings before the January transfer window closes.

McInnes has already signed Dylan McGeouch and Matty Kennedy, who made his debut in a 0-0 draw with St Mirren.

He wants to further strengthen a squad which continued to struggle in the final third against the bottom six Buddies.

Following the stalemate in Paisley, some of the 916-strong travelling Dons’ support directed chants at McInnes regarding his future.

McInnes admits he was “gutted” to hear those, but is confident he can lead the Reds to European qualification.

He said: “I would still like to maybe add one or two.

“We have five injuries at the minute, so in terms of numbers we are a bit stretched for the board to go and commit to more bodies.

“However, we would like to try and maybe do one or two other things if we could.

“We still have boys who are out for a period of time in Craig Bryson, Zak Vyner, Greg Leigh and Scott Wright.

“These boys are not coming back any time soon.

“McGeouch and Kennedy have been good additions, they are ones that we wanted to do.

“There is at least one area of the team I would like to try to address and see if we can bring that to the club this week.”

Aberdeen have won only three of the last 10 Premiership games and edged past League 1 Dumbarton 1-0 courtesy of a penalty in the Scottish Cup.

The Reds were booed off the pitch following Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to third-placed Motherwell.

After the stalemate in Paisley, some of the fans directed their frustration at McInnes.

He said: “I don’t think it was a lot of them, but it was enough to be heard.

“I am disappointed, of course I am.

“We are all human and I was a bit gutted by it.

“It is what it is. You don’t sign up to be Aberdeen manager to be popular. If results don’t come sometimes you have to take the criticism.

“It is the same at any bigger club.”

New signing Kennedy made his Aberdeen debut when starting, having signed a deal until 2023 from St Johnstone on Friday.

Kennedy, 25, had already agreed a pre-contract, but the Reds pushed through a deal to land him now, understood to be for £75,000 plus add-ons.

McInnes said: “I have been bemoaning the fact we need a bit more speed, confidence and creativity.

“Matty is a confident boy and is very positive.

“He has not had any games since we came off the winter break and I am sure he will feel better for having had the 90 minutes.

“Matty is a player who I think will do well for us.”

Next up for Aberdeen is a trip to title-chasing Rangers on Saturday. They lost 5-0 on their previous visit to Ibrox this season.

McInnes was frustrated the Reds were denied a penalty in the first half against St Mirren when Sam Cosgrove was brought down in the box.

He said: “We came to win the game and didn’t do that, so we’re disappointed. I’ve gone to St Mirren with Aberdeen teams in the past and not had the same control.

“We should have had a penalty in the first half, which would have been crucial for us.

“It is disappointing that we did not manage to turn the possession we had and control of the game into a win.

“There is clearly still loads we can improve on, but there was plenty of effort from my team.

“We didn’t do enough to get that goal and we have got to take responsibility for that.”

New signing Kennedy, who had not played since last month, feared a January move to Pittodrie would fall through.

He said: “I was delighted to make my debut and get 90 minutes under my belt as I had not played since the winter break.

“At the time when I agreed the pre-contract I thought that was it. Then the gaffer (McInnes) spoke to me and said he would like to bring me in now.

“It didn’t look like it was going to happen and it was literally a case of a phone call after training on Friday then travelling back to Glasgow and up to Aberdeen.”