Greg Leigh signs extension and will stay at Aberdeen until end of season

Greg Leigh will remain at Aberdeen for the rest of the 2020/21 season with the left-back agreeing to extend his short-term deal.

The 26-year-old, who had a loan spell at Pittodrie last term, rejoined the club following his release from Dutch outfit NAC Breda and has since made eight appearances.

Leigh staying with the Dons will be good news for the Red Army, who were earlier hit with the bombshell news creative midfielder Scott Wright is set to depart the club in the summer, having failed to agree a new deal.