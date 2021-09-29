GPH Builders Merchants to sponsor Highland League Cup

The Highland League Cup will be sponsored by GPH Builders Merchants for the next two years.

The firm, which has branches in Inverurie, Stonehaven, Ellon and Westhill and already sponsors the Aberdeenshire and District Football Association’s Under 21 League, has now become title sponsor of the League Cup.

This season’s competition begins on October 30 with the draw for the preliminary round and first round taking place at GPH’s Inverurie branch on Friday afternoon.

Rothes are the cup holders after winning the competition for the first time in their history last October.

Highland League president George Manson said: “As a league we are appreciative of GPH Builders Merchants’ valued support for the League Cup.

“We all hope this season’s competition will continue to provide entertainment in a manner that reflects the valued support of GPH Builders Merchants.”

GPH Builders Merchants managing director Grant Shewan said: “We are delighted to help promote Highland League football and continue our longstanding support of sport and community activities in the region.

“We’re thrilled to put the GPH Builders Merchants name to the competition for the next two years, and it’s great the trophy will be played for in front of the loyal supporters who sadly missed out last season.”