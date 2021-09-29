Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Highland League

GPH Builders Merchants to sponsor Highland League Cup

By Callum Law
29/09/2021, 10:00 am Updated: 29/09/2021, 10:28 am
The Highland League Cup trophy
The Highland League Cup will be sponsored by GPH Builders Merchants for the next two years.

The firm, which has branches in Inverurie, Stonehaven, Ellon and Westhill and already sponsors the Aberdeenshire and District Football Association’s Under 21 League, has now become title sponsor of the League Cup.

This season’s competition begins on October 30 with the draw for the preliminary round and first round taking place at GPH’s Inverurie branch on Friday afternoon.

Rothes are the cup holders after winning the competition for the first time in their history last October.

Highland League president George Manson said: “As a league we are appreciative of GPH Builders Merchants’ valued support for the League Cup.

“We all hope this season’s competition will continue to provide entertainment in a manner that reflects the valued support of GPH Builders Merchants.”

GPH Builders Merchants managing director Grant Shewan said: “We are delighted to help promote Highland League football and continue our longstanding support of sport and community activities in the region.

“We’re thrilled to put the GPH Builders Merchants name to the competition for the next two years, and it’s great the trophy will be played for in front of the loyal supporters who sadly missed out last season.”