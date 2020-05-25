Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes: Clubs need Scottish Government cash boost to get through coronavirus crisis

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has called for the government to provide financial aid to help Scottish football survive the Covid-19 crisis.

Scottish football has been shut down since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic and many clubs are facing financial Armageddon.

When football action finally returns, games will be behind closed doors, denying clubs valuable gate income.

A request for financial relief was made by the SPFL and SFA earlier this month during a video conference call with sports minister Joe FitzPatrick.

On Friday Scottish football chiefs will again meet with FitzPatrick and national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch.

McInnes believes the Scottish government must step in to prevent clubs from going under during the crisis.

He said: “We need government support and clubs are going to need loans to get through this period. We just need the powers that be to have these robust, much-needed conversations with the government.

“This game is so important to so many of us.

“The government has got to realise that as well – that we need their help.”

During the talks earlier this month, the SPFL and SFA Joint Response Group underlined the crisis faced by many clubs deprived of crowd income.

The UK Government recently handed £16 million in loans to Rugby League in England.

In Friday’s meeting, it is understood the SPFL and SFA will push for a return to training for clubs, albeit in small groups, from mid-June.

That is in line with phase two of the Scottish Government’s route map to exit the coronavirus lockdown.

Professional sports may be able to resume in phase two, but spectators will only be allowed in the final stage four of exiting lockdown.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recently admitted he feared there could be no fans at games in Scotland this year.

McInnes said: “We need financial support and we need practical support to get the whole thing moving again.

“Maybe these conversations are being held quietly in the background and there has been more progression there than maybe we currently think.

“I really hope that is the case.”

Faced with the financial hit of the coronavirus shutdown Cormack warned of a £5m financial black hole if there was no football before the summer.

The Dons issued an SOS to the Red Army to help them negotiate the crisis by buying season tickets.

They responded by snapping up 5,200, despite there being no certainty on when the 2020-21 campaign will begin and when fans will be allowed into Pittodrie.

McInnes said: “We have already seen the goodwill of our supporters and the way they have stepped in…

“People still committing to DNA and season tickets, and obviously commercially the club shop is still selling a lot of stuff online.

“With the new kit, I am sure that will be the case as well.

“Our supporters are doing their bit.”

Cormack also revealed the decision of the SPFL board to end the Premiership early would cost Aberdeen a further £1m.

McInnes is disappointed calling the season denied the Dons the chance to better their fourth-placed position.

However, he admits there was no option but to end the top flight season.

He said: “It was disappointing, but inevitable and had been in the making now for a few weeks.

“It had been almost 70 days since our game with Motherwell was postponed.

“With each passing day as much as there was will from everybody to want the season to be finished it seemed inevitable.

“There is disappointment nevertheless that we did not have the chance to play out the season and try to get a higher league placing.

“Obviously there is still the Scottish Cup and we are grateful for that.

“We will deal with that when it comes around.

“The season being called… there seemed to be more reasons to call it than not to.”

