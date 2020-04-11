Aberdeen legend Willie Miller – Scottish football’s nightmare continues

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller today said Scottish football’s nightmare continues after the SPFL’s vote chaos.

The league governing body’s proposal to finish the lower-league season hangs in the balance as only 39 out of 42 teams voted by the deadline of 5pm yesterday.

A “yes” vote to the motion would also have allowed the option for the Premiership being called early if the SPFL board “determines the games cannot be played”.

Aberdeen were one of 10 Premiership clubs to vote yes, with one no and another abstaining.

Enough teams in the top-flight and Leagues One and Two voted to pass the motion.

The fate of the resolution rests on the one Scottish Championship club yet to vote. It subsequently emerged, under league rules, clubs actually have 28 days to submit an answer, and last night’s deadline was a requested cut off.

It could run on until May.

Miller said: “The nightmare continues for Scottish football. The situation with the coronavirus outbreak is an administrative nightmare.

“The SPFL tried to address it with this vote, but three clubs opted not to vote so the nightmare continues.

“Everything is up in the air again.

“Now we have to see what leadership the SPFL are going to bring in terms of bringing this to some conclusion. Strong leadership is required now.”

For the SPFL motion to be passed, it needed nine Premiership clubs, eight in the Championship, and 15 in Leagues One and Two combined to vote in favour.

Ten in the top flight, including Aberdeen, voted yes, with seven in the Championship and 16 in the leagues below.

Should the motion have been passed to end the lower leagues now, Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers would be confirmed champions. Partick and Stranraer would be relegated and there would be no play-offs.

Crucially for many lower-league teams struggling financially, the end-of-season prize payments would be distributed.

Gothenburg Great Miller said: “Aberdeen voted for the motion put forward and have taken the greater good into consideration.

“I was not surprised that Leagues One and Two voted for the season to be closed down.

“I wasn’t sure of the Championship as there are teams who still had a chance of promotion.

“I thought the Premiership would vote yes and they have. That has shown a reasonable amount of solidarity.”

The SPFL tabled the proposal on Wednesday and clubs had 48 hours to make a decision with a 5pm deadline imposed.

However, that wasn’t a “hard” deadline as, because the resolution being voted for is a written one, legally, clubs have got 28 days to make their vote.

The SPFL are classing the three clubs as late votes and not abstaining, therefore not “no” votes.

Miller said: “If you are telling clubs to get the vote in by 5pm on Friday and then it turns out they have 28 days that does not look good for Scottish football.

“We are in strange times with the virus.

“It is also strange times in Scottish football when three clubs do not vote on such an important motion that has been put to them.

“We are still holding our breath waiting to see what the direction is going to be from the SPFL in terms of where the leagues will go.

“Everything is still up in the air, which is a problem.

“We keep getting these false deadlines as UEFA were supposed to give direction in March and did not give that then.”

Following the vote deadline, the SPFL board met to consider the responses to the resolution sent by clubs.

An SPFL spokesman said: “It is very important that clubs consider carefully the resolution and we are grateful to those clubs who have voted already.

“With the Ladbrokes Premiership and Ladbrokes Leagues 1 and 2 each having approved the resolution, we await the voting slip from the one Ladbrokes Championship club that has yet to vote.

“We will provide an update as soon as we are in a position to do so.”