Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish expects Aberdeen’s search for a new management team to have an ‘American touch’.

The Evening Express recently confirmed McLeish would not put himself forward as a candidate to replace Derek McInnes who left the club by mutual consent on Monday.

USA based chairman Dave Cormack is leading the search for McInnes’s successor and an interim team of Paul Sheerin, Barry Robson and Neil Simpson will oversee the squad until that new appointment is made.

Aberdeen are strategic partners with MLS side Atlanta United. They have former USA international and Rangers defender Carlos Bocanegra as Technical director with Gabriel Heinze, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid defender, as head coach.

Former Aberdeen winger Stephen Glass, currently manager of Atlanta United 2, is one of the early front-runners for the vacant Aberdeen post.

McLeish, speaking on Football Pass, believes Cormack will try something different in terms of coaching and structure – with a possible ‘American touch’.

He said: “I know Dave Cormack pretty well and he is probably going to try something different in terms of coaching and structure.

“Dave, having lived in the States in Atlanta, knows inside out how those clubs work over there.

“You might see an American touch.”

Former Scotland, Rangers and Birmingham manager boss McLeish was one of the early names in the frame for the Pittodrie post but ruled himself out of the running.

The 62-year-old is currently available having been axed from his second stint as Scotland manager in 2019.

“I am quite comfortable here in London at the moment. “I am looking at some other part of being in football again.” Alex McLeish

Capped 77 times by Scotland the legendary defender, who has previously also managed Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Genk and Zamalek, insists he is happy to remain in England.

McLeish said: “I am quite comfortable here in London at the moment.

“I am looking at some other part of being in football again.”

Following talks with Cormack on Monday it was confirmed McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty would leave the club by mutual consent with immediate effect.

Aberdeen had suffered a slump in form that had yielded just 11 points from a possible 39 in 2021.

Only five goals have been scored in that 13 match run, with only one from open play.

During an eight year spell at the club McInnes delivered the League Cup, led Aberdeen to four-runners-up finishes and European qualification for seven consecutive seasons.

McLeish insists competing for third is the best Aberdeen can achieve against big spending Rangers and Celtic.

Aberdeen are currently three points behind third placed Hibs, although the Easter Road club hold a game in hand.

McLeish, who won the European Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup with the Dons in 1983, insists McInnes exited Pittodrie with his head held high.

© SNS Group

He said: “In those eight years he was competing with Rangers and Celtic.

“Albeit third position in the league when Rangers and Celtic are at their peak is probably the best the rest of the clubs could do.

“Derek has stuck a couple of seconds in there along the way. You have to hand it to the consistency of the guy. Aberdeen were a strong unit for those eight years.

“I don’t know how Derek will feel about it but it seemed as if it was in the mix over the past two or three months with rumours about Dave Cormack maybe making a change.

“Now that it has come to fruition Derek can leave Aberdeen with his head held high.”

During a stellar Pittodrie career McLeish won three league titles, five Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

He believes McInnes could be snapped up by an English side as he has unfinished business south of the border.

© SNS Group

McInnes was axed by Bristol City in January 2013.

McLeish said: “I am sure Derek will be targeting another club in the not too distant future whether that be in Scotland or in England.

“He will feel he has a bit of unfinished business down south.

“I also feel Derek would want to justify how good a manager he has been at Aberdeen over the last eight years by doing well down in England.”