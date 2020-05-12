Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Day evoked memories of late Neale Cooper

Yesterday was what has become known for people connected with Aberdeen as Gothenburg Day.

May 11 1983 is so important in the history of the Dons and every year the achievement of beating Real Madrid at the Ullevi Stadium to win the European Cup-Winners’ Cup is well worth celebrating.

The players involved that night still keep in contact with each other so we were chatting about it last night as well.

It’s a fantastic memory for everyone. It was a magnificent achievement by a provincial club and a brilliant achievement for Scottish football as well.

To beat the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid on the way to winning a European trophy is a fantastic story and something that will always be remembered fondly – it’s such an important part of the great history of Aberdeen.

Yesterday we were all thinking of the late, great Neale Cooper, who is the only Gothenburg Great sadly no longer with us.

He was a great player and a great character with a big personality.

Neale was a funny, likeable guy and I don’t think anybody who came into contact with him would have a bad word to say about him.

I have many happy memories of Neale both on and off the pitch and he’s sorely missed.