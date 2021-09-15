Gordon Strachan: ‘Aberdeen captain Scott Brown can play until he is 40’

Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan insists Aberdeen team captain Scott Brown can play until he is 40.
Former Celtic manager Strachan brought Brown to Celtic Park in 2007 for a record fee between Scottish clubs of £4.4million and also appointed the midfielder captain.
Brown’s trophy-laden career at the Hoops came to an end in the summer when he left for a new challenge as player-coach at Aberdeen and Strachan, who hung up his boots at Coventry at the age of 40, has backed the 36-year-old to continue playing as long as he feels up the task.
