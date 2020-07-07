EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen Covid-19 case may have been ‘false positive’ after two subsequent negative test results

Manager Derek McInnes was today hoping for a third straight negative Covid-19 test for the Aberdeen player who tested positive last week.

The unnamed Don, who was asymptomatic, became the first to test positive in the Scottish Premiership last week and was immediately sent home to self isolate.

However, McInnes confirmed since that positive return, revealed in twice-weekly tests, the player has since tested negative twice.

Aberdeen were today set to test him again.

McInnes is hoping for a third straight negative result, which would open the way for the player to return to training tomorrow, albeit while still isolated from his team-mates.

McInnes said: “We believe it was a false positive in the reading.

“The player in question has had two negative tests since then. He tested negative the very next day and he tested negative on his second test.

“He will be tested again today.

“We will follow government guidelines on the back of having that first positive test.

“But the likelihood today is another negative test for the boy, then he will be able to return to work.

“Albeit he would be returning to work on his own and in isolation. And then back with the main group the following week.

“It is a disruption to his plans and his preparations, but hopefully it is another negative test.”

Aberdeen returned to training on June 15 and have implemented a strict testing regime alongside stringent safety measures at Cormack Park.

Since training resumed, the Dons have closely followed the joint response group protocols including social distancing, increased sanitisation practices and small group training sessions.

McInnes confirmed there have been more than 700 Covid-19 tests undertaken by the club since training started last month.

The Dons are working towards the Premiership start of August 1 where they will face Rangers at Pittodrie at 5.30pm.

McInnes said: “We have tested footballing staff, players and ancillary staff probably in the region of more than 700 tests since we came back. We have been really robust and consistent with the testing.

“The medical side of the club and the testing company said it would be more of a surprise if you didn’t have a positive.

“It shows the system is working and that is why it is there.”

McInnes hopes the unnamed player will test negative today to return to working towards that season opener against Rangers.

The game will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it will be broadcast live by Sky Sports.

The sides drew 1-1 at Pittodrie on the opening day in 2018.

McInnes said: “I just see this as a fantastic game for us.

“We could not have asked for a better game, to be honest, and it is an exciting fixture.

“Firstly we are pleased that we are at Pittodrie as you always look for that first home fixture.

“Secondly you look to get that first win as soon as possible when the fixtures come out.

“If we can get a first win against a strong team like Rangers that will give us loads of confidence.

“It is a tough game but an exciting one and that is all we are looking for. We will make sure we are ready when that first ball rolls.”

Aberdeen anticipate playing behind-closed-door games for at least the first two months of the Premiership campaign.

The club hope to have as many as 7,500 at Pittodrie by October as part of the phased return of supporters to stadiums as lockdown restrictions ease.

McInnes said: “Ordinarily Rangers at home is the type of game the supporters want to see and come in big numbers.

“The way the season will play out, especially the early part, it will be different from the norm.

“However, the good thing is it is live on Sky so everyone will get to see it.

“Regardless if it is a full house or no fans in it is still an exciting fixture. It is a tough start but also a great start for us.”