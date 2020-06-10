Goalkeeper Danny Rogers exits Aberdeen

Goalkeeper Danny Rogers has left Aberdeen after nine years.

The Irish youth academy graduate only made three first team appearances in his time on the Pittodrie books, with spells on loan at Airdrieonians, Dumbarton, Falkirk, St Mirren and Greenock Morton.

Rogers’ debut for the Dons came at Ibrox in January 2018 after Joe Lewis was injured.

The outgoing stopper posted a message thanking club staff and the Red Army for his time in the Granite City on Twitter: