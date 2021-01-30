Aberdeen’s frustrations in front of goal continued as they were held to a second goalless stalemate in four days – just as striker Sam Cosgrove joins Birmingham City.

This 0-0 came just days after a no-goal draw at St Johnstone on Wednesday.

The Dons’ leading goal scorer for the previous two seasons Cosgrove, who hit 23 goals last term, is in Birmingham where he will sign on in a £2m deal.

Yet another goal-less stalemate underlined Aberdeen’s need to sign a proven goal-scorer before the transfer window shuts on Monday night.

Another game where they have failed to score equals more dropped points.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes dropped Rangers bound Scott Wright to the bench.

Wright, 23, has agreed a pre-contract with the Ibrox club and will join the Premiership leaders in the summer.

Rangers could yet move to sign Wright before the transfer window closes on Monday night but McInnes has warned it will take a significant offer for Wright to exit for Ibrox during the winter window.

Striker Sam Cosgrove was not in the squad as the 24-year-old was in Birmingham.

Cosgrove has passed a medical ahead of a £2m transfer to the Championship club and watched Birmingham play Coventry City at home as the final points of his deal were completed.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes aims to secure a replacement for Cosgrove before the transfer window shuts with the Dons linked with a loan move for Scotland U21 striker Fraser Hornby who is at French side Reims.

With Cosgrove gone and Curtis Main out with a thigh strain Bruce Anderson was the only recognised senior striker in the squad.

However Anderson, 22, was left on the bench with Connor McLennan given the nod to lead the attack.

© SNS Group

Livingston created the opening chance after just two minutes when defender Efe Ambrose attempted an ambitious over-head kick from the edge of the penalty area that flew just wide.

Livi had a goal disallowed in the 15th minute when Julien Serrano was played in on goal by a through ball from Scott Pittman.

Serrano rolled the ball through the legs of Joe Lewis but the assistant referee raised his flag for offside. Serrano looked to be a yard offside – it was the right call.

Moments later Aberdeen were denied the opener by the woodwork when Jonny Hayes crossed into the box and McLennan met it.

McLennan’s header came off the underside of the bar in the 18th minute.

Hayes was again in the heart of the action when a Kennedy cross found him in space 10 yards out only to shoot over the bar to waste a clear chance.

© SNS Group

As the game raged from end to end Lewis produced a superb save to claw a six yard shot from Pittman off the line near the bottom right corner.

A moment later a cross from Ryan Hedges on the right was punched out by keeper Max Stryjek as far as Tommie Hoban but the defender’s half volley flew wide.

Half-time: Livingston 0 Aberdeen 0

Livingston created the first clear chance after the break when Scott Robinson outjumped the far taller Ash Taylor 10 yards out to get a free header at goal.

To Aberdeen’s relief the header flew wide.

The Dons were denied in the 60th minute when determined play from McLennan saw him win possession before finding Hedges with a short pass.

Hedges drove upfield before playing in McCrorie on goal.

The midfielder drilled a low, powerful shot from 10 yards that was saved by Max Stryjek at the near post.

© SNS Group

Kennedy was wiped out in the 73rd minute when Nicky Devlin slid in with his studs up into a 50-50 ball.

Although Devlin won the ball his momentum took him through to catch Kennedy who required treatment. He was, however, able to continue.

In injury time substitute Bruce Anderson had a free header in front of goal but forced it wide.

He should have scored.

Full-time: Livingston 0 Aberdeen 0

ABERDEEN: Joe Lewis, Tommie Hoban, Andy Considine, Greg Leigh, Ryan Hedges, Ash Taylor, Jonny Hayes, Connor McLennan, Lewis Ferguson, Matty Kennedy, Ross McCrorie.

Subs: Scott Wright (for McLennan 79), Bruce Anderson (for Kennedy 84),

Subs not used: Gary Woods, Shay Logan, Niall McGinn, Dylan McGeouch, Dean Campbell, Miko Virtanen, Kieran Ngwenya.

LIVINGSTON: Max Stryjek, Nicky Devlin, Jon Guthrie, Efe Ambrose, Ciaron Brown, Julien Serrano, Craig Sibbald, Scott Pittman, Marvin Bartley, Jason Holt, Scott Robinson.

Subs: Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (for Sibbald 71), Jackson Longridge (for Serrano 84).

Subs not used: Robby McCrorie, Jaze Kabia, Jack McMillan, Steve Lawson, Josh Mullin, Alan Forrest, Gavin Reilly.

Referees: Steven McLean