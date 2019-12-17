Gleeson set to exit Aberdeen, boss McInnes confirms

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirmed Republic of Ireland international midfielder Stephen Gleeson is set to exit Pittodrie in the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old former Ipswich and Birmingham midfielder has featured for just one minute this season.

That came in the 3-0 win at Motherwell on October 19 when Gleeson was introduced as a last-minute substitute.

Gleeson, pictured, has made only 10 starts since signing in summer 2018.

He underwent knee surgery during pre- season this summer and was ruled out of action for two months.

McInnes confirmed Gleeson could have moved from Pittodrie in the summer if fit, but is likely to exit in next month’s window.

He said: “Stephen is actually one that we are giving a lot of encouragement to try to move on in January.

“He has been back training now for a few weeks having been injured more or less from the start of pre-season which didn’t help things.

“Maybe the ideal window to try to move Stephen to get regular football would have been in July and August.

“Unfortunately due to injury that kind of held him back.

“He is a paid player for us and while he is still here will be under consideration.

“However, from Stephen’s personal point of view and his family situation we will try to find a club in January down south.”

Although Gleeson is back to full fitness McInnes has opted to play others in midfield, including defenders Greg Leigh and Zak Vyner.

McInnes said: “Stephen is back fit but we choose to try to pick other players who are going to be here longer term to play.”