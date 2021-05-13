Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass confident Dons will come back stronger next season

Manager Stephen Glass insists Aberdeen are devastated at losing the race to finish third.

And he has the belief the Reds will be stronger next season to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

The Dons lost 1-0 to third placed Hibs in a game Glass’ side had to win to have any hope of leap-frogging the Easter Road side.

It is the third successive season the Reds will finish fourth in the Premiership.

Glass accepts he was tasked with a massive uphill challenge to deliver third when appointed manager.

He was convinced the Reds could claw back the deficit to land third, which secures an extra £250,000 in SPFL prize money.

Despite losing the must-win game Glass praised his squad for their performance.

He said: “We are devastated that the result went the way it did because we thought we were that close to clawing it back.

“I think when we took the phone call we were 10 points behind.

“So it was a long way to claw back.

“It shows the belief in the group, what we are capable of and where we are going to end up.”

It was the first Premiership defeat of Glass’ management and came courtesy of a Christian Doidge second half goal.

Aberdeen had scoring chances but could not convert them – a problem that has dogged the side all season.

Glass has no senior strikers signed for next season and adding centre-forwards will be a priority in the summer transfer window.

However he is confident there are already goals in the team.

© SNS Group

He said: “We definitely caused a threat and I don’t know the possession or number of passes but we were dominant.

“This group looks like it has goals in it.

“But you do have to stick it in the back of the net.

“We had the better chances at the start of the game and had the bulk of the play and opportunities.

“It is quality that wins you games and we have the players that will do it and we will add to it.”

It was the second successive home defeat for Glass following the 3-0 Scottish Cup quarter final loss to Dundee United.

Similarly in that cup tie the Dons created clear early opportunities but failed to take them.

On both occasions that was punished.

Glass said: “Any time you lose it’s frustrating.

“The manner and performance of the players though shows that there is something valuable to build on.

“You saw a team that moved the ball quick and was very dangerous.

“We looked like the better team on the pitch in my opinion.

“Obviously we lose so that is a frustration but in terms of performance levels the players were excellent.

“Hibs had one real opportunity and they took it.”

Next up for the Dons is a trip to Premiership champions Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday in the final game of the season.

To ruin Rangers’ title party Glass insists he will have little scope to freshen up his tired squad.

He said: “There will probably be not much choice in the line-up.

“There were a lot of lads who looked like they were tiring against Hibs but we have a good young group.”