Willie Miller: Rangers’ idea for SPFL reconstruction involving colts will hit a dead-end

Rangers have come up with a reconstruction idea which would see their own colts team and Celtic’s joining the SPFL in an 18-team League One.

It’s a substantial piece of work that the Gers have put together which suggests to me this is something they have been working on for a number of months.

However, it’s another proposal at a time when most club chairmen have reached a point where they don’t want to see more proposals because they have other issues to deal with, and this further complicates things.

It’s a plan which suits Rangers and Celtic, but I don’t think it suits everyone else and, for the two Glasgow teams having 20-23 under-21 players making up these colt squads, I don’t think is sustainable in the long term.

Will it get the traction at this time? I don’t think so. It might be something that can be debated further down the line if they’re looking at long-term change.

But I don’t think it’s the short-term answer to the position Scottish football is in.

Financial inducements have been offered to lower league clubs, but I don’t think chairmen will be swayed by what would be a relatively small fee.

It’s a proposal that suits Rangers and Celtic, but I don’t think it suits anybody else and just muddies the water at this time when everybody wants as much clarity as possible.