George Manson steps down as chairman of Turriff United

George Manson has stepped down as chairman at Turriff United.
Manson, who has held the position at the Highland League club for almost 15 years, will be succeeded by vice-chairman Gairn Ritchie.
The change was made at United’s annual meeting tonight with Manson making the call to stand down so he can focus on his new role as president of the Highland League.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe