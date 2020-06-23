Show Links
GALLERY: The best pictures from Aberdeen training as Jonny Hayes returns

by Ryan Cryle
23/06/2020, 2:38 pm Updated: 23/06/2020, 2:39 pm
Jonny Hayes was at Cormack Park for training, having returned to Aberdeen on a two-year deal.
Hayes in action.
Some of the squad carry equipment to the Cormack Park pitches.
Funso Ojo.
Andy Considine.
Shay Logan.
Centre-backs Ash Taylor, left, and Scott McKenna race.
Lewis Ferguson.
Joe Lewis.
Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes trains at Cormack Park.

Aberdeen were once again put through their pre-season paces today, however, there was a new (but familiar) face involved.

Jonny Hayes finally completed his return to the club – after three years at Celtic – in time for a socially-distanced session at Cormack Park.

 