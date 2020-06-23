GALLERY: The best pictures from Aberdeen training as Jonny Hayes returns
Aberdeen were once again put through their pre-season paces today, however, there was a new (but familiar) face involved.
Jonny Hayes finally completed his return to the club – after three years at Celtic – in time for a socially-distanced session at Cormack Park.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe