GALLERY: The best images from Christian Ramirez’s first day training with Aberdeen at Cormack Park

By Ryan Cryle
01/07/2021, 1:52 pm Updated: 01/07/2021, 1:56 pm
© SNS Group(L-R) Andy Considine, Christian Ramirez and Ryan Hedges.
Aberdeen’s new number nine Christian Ramirez has trained with his team-mates for the first time.

Boss Stephen Glass put his squad through a session earlier today, with the twice-capped US international – brought in from Houston Dynamo on a two-year deal – front and centre of proceedings at Cormack Park.

Ramirez, 30, is currently in a quarantine period following his arrival in Scotland, but the club have received special SFA dispensation for him to leave his hotel to to take part in training as Glass gets his Dons ready for the new campaign.

Here’s a selection of the best images from today’s training session:

© SNS Group New signing Christian Ramirez during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park today.
© SNS Group New signing Christian Ramirez (R) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.
© SNS Group Christian Ramirez (centre).
© SNS Group Christian Ramirez being put through his paces at Aberdeen training.
© SNS Group Christian Ramirez with Funso Ojo.
© SNS Group Christian Ramirez (R) with Andy Considine (L) and Ryan Hedges.
© SNS Group Niall McGinn (R) and Neil Simpson.
© SNS Group Matty Kennedy.
© SNS Group Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (R).
© SNS Group Lewis Ferguson.
© SNS Group Teddy Jenks.
© SNS Group Jonny Hayes.
© SNS Group Stephen Glass.
© SNS Group Scott Brown.
© SNS Group Ross McCrorie.

The Reds return to competitive action on July 22, taking on Sweden’s BK Hacken in the second round of UEFA Conference League qualifying. The away leg on the tie takes place on the following Thursday, July 29.

League business gets under way for Aberdeen on Sunday, August 1, when they meet Dundee United at Pittodrie.