Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

GALLERY: The best images as Aberdeen gear up for first pre-season friendly with training session at Cormack Park

By Ryan Cryle
07/07/2021, 1:25 pm Updated: 07/07/2021, 1:27 pm
© SNS GroupJay-Emmanuel Thomas sprints during Aberdeen training.
Jay-Emmanuel Thomas sprints during Aberdeen training.

Aberdeen are gearing up for their first friendly of pre-season tomorrow with the Dons set to take on Championship Inverness Caley Thistle behind closed doors at Cormack Park.

The photographers were at the Reds state-of-the-art training ground once again this morning to watch boss Stephen Glass – as well as coaches Allan Russell, Henry Apaloo and Neil Simpson, and player-coach Scott Brown – put the rebuilt squad through their paces.

We’ve compiled a selection of the best images from the session, including the likes of midfielder Brown, striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and playmaker Ryan Hedges in full flight during one drill.

Take a look at the pictures below:

© SNS Group Stephen Glass, Allan Russell and Henry Apaloo walk out to the pitch for Aberdeen training.
© SNS Group The Dons squad stretch off.
© SNS Group Summer signing Jay Emmanuel-Thomas in action.
© SNS Group Player-coach Scott Brown with Neil Simpson watching on.
© SNS Group New striker Christian Ramirez, with young full-back Kieran Ngwenya behind.
© SNS Group Jack Gurr and Niall McGinn in action.
© SNS Group Ross McCrorie on the run.
© SNS Group Brown prepares to take part in a drill.
© SNS Group Brown again, this time as the man in the middle.
© SNS Group Midfielder Dylan McGeouch.
© SNS Group Stephen Glass and Neil Simpson having a laugh.

 

 