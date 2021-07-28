GALLERY: Aberdeen train at the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg ahead of BK Hacken tie

Aberdeen have had their first glimpse of the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg ahead of tomorrow’s Europa Conference League qualifier.

The Dons take a commanding 5-1 lead into the second leg against BK Hacken after a superb display at Pittodrie last Thursday.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass insists his side will not be complacent as they look to set up a third qualifying round clash against either Austria Wien or Breidablik.

He said: “The boys, they won’t be complacent, they’re well aware how good Hacken are.

“If (anything) it’ll be a performance level on the night that gives us any issues. I don’t foresee complacency being a problem at all, no.”

Glass expects the Swedes to start the match strongly as they attempt to keep their slim hopes of progressing alive.

He added: “I think it’s up to them how they approach it, I would imagine that they don’t see the tie as dead, based on what the manager said after the game.

“They’ll be thinking if they can score a goal or two early that it’s alive, so it’s our task to make sure that we look after our business the same as we did in the first leg.

“We’re very aware of their dangers, their threats, we’re aware of situations that can open up for us to score some goals as well.

“I think if we do the right things at the right time we’ll be OK but, like I said, it’ll be performance level on the night and complacency or a lack of which will dictate the outcome of the tie.”