GALLERY: Aberdeen train at Pittodrie ahead of opening Europa League qualifying clash with Faroe Islands’ Runavik

by Ryan Cryle
26/08/2020, 3:27 pm Updated: 26/08/2020, 3:27 pm
© SNS GroupAndrew Considine (left) and Ash Taylor.
© SNS GroupJonny Hayes.
© SNS GroupRoss McCrorie.
© SNS GroupRoss McCrorie (left) and Matty Kennedy.
© SNS GroupDylan McGeouch (left) and Shay Logan.
© SNS GroupBoss McInnes has a laugh.
© SNS GroupScott McKenna.
© SNS GroupMcInnes alongside Dean Campbell.
© SNS GroupMarley Watkins.
© SNS GroupRyan Hedges.
© SNS GroupLewis Ferguson.
© SNS GroupDerek McInnes.

Aberdeen have been training at Pittodrie today ahead of the start of this season’s Europa League qualifying campaign against NSI Runavik tomorrow evening.

Faroe Islanders’ Runavik defeated Wales’ Barry Town United 5-1 in the preliminary round to set up the one-legged first round clash with the Dons, who are playing in the qualifiers for the seventh consecutive year.

Here are some of the best images from training: