Atlanta United attacker Gallagher moves closer to extending Aberdeen loan deal

Atlanta United attacker Jon Gallagher has moved closer to extending his loan deal, after a meeting between the Dons and Carlos Bocanegra, technical director of the MLS side.

Aberdeen recently confirmed a strategic partnership with the American side with Atlanta’s parent company, AMB Group, investing £2 million into the Reds.

The loan deal until January of Gallagher from Atlanta was an early stage of that relationship.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes confirmed all three parties want Gallagher to stay at Pittodrie until the end of the season.

It is just a case of signing the contract.

He said: “Carlos (Bocanegra) was over a couple of weeks ago and we sat in the same room.

“We were all saying the same thing. Carlos and Atlanta want Jon to stay, Jon wants to stay and we want Jon to stay.

“I think it is just a case of agreeing the paperwork, which should go through a bit easier.”

Gallagher is in contention to face St Mirren at Pittodrie today as the Dons look to bounce back from the frustration of dropping points last weekend.

Aberdeen were held 1-1 at St Johnstone, the Premiership’s bottom club, despite holding a two-man advantage for more than 10 minutes following red cards to two Saints players.

The Dons suffered a shock 1-0 away defeat to St Mirren earlier this season and McInnes has placed his squad on red alert about their counter-attack threat.

He said: “St Mirren will come up here to frustrate, defend in their own half and look to counter-attack.

“They have done that week in, week out against every opponent and have good players.

“St Mirren have a very good defensive structure about them and don’t lose too many goals.

“Although they lost five goals recently against Hearts, that was a one-off.

“I watched them the other night against Hibs (2-1 loss on Tuesday) and thought they were very good in the game.

“They had the two best chances prior to Hibs scoring. They will be disappointed not to have come away with anything.”

McInnes will welcome back Zak Vyner for today’s clash, after the on-loan Bristol City defender missed the previous two games with a shoulder injury.

The Dons boss insists the onus is on his side to break down St Mirren on home soil.

He said: “As is the case with a lot of teams at home, it is up to us to move the ball quickly and try to break them down.

“We have to show speed, tempo and also the ability to be patient with our work as well.

“Hopefully, with the crowd behind us, we can get a result.

“We were frustrated and kicking ourselves that we did not get a fourth straight win at St Johnstone.

“However, we cannot dwell on that and all our focus will be on trying to beat St Mirren.”