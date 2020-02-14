Funso Ojo: Aberdeen must mix tiki-taka with pragmatism to find winning formula

Midfielder Funso Ojo was always confident Aberdeen would rediscover their attacking edge.

The Dons ended a five-game run without scoring when defeating Hamilton 3-1 away on Tuesday.

Ojo insists the Aberdeen squad reconstructed in the summer is geared towards a more tiki-taka style of possession and movement than previous seasons.

For the midfielder it was ultimately just a case of merging the more direct play of previous seasons into possession play for the goals to come.

Ojo, who is set to face Celtic at Pittodrie on Sunday, said: “I had spoken to the manager and some players about it and it had been more direct in previous years.

“Now we have more players who want to play more of the tiki-taka football.

“It shows in the stats that we have a lot of ball possession and double the amount of touches of our opponent.

“We just lacked that final bit with open scoring chances.

“This is maybe the path we are going on at Aberdeen and we just have to fine tune it where we have a mix of last season where everything went more direct forward and there were more chances – to do that while also keeping the ball.

“It is a hard game to play if you go 90 minutes up down, up down, up down – it is very hard to play.

“Especially with the amount of games coming now.”

Dons boss Derek McInnes made bold changes to his formation and team selection at Hamilton in the bid to end the goal drought.

He dropped leading scorer Sam Cosgrove, on 21 goals for the season, in favour of Curtis Main.

Summer signing Main had only netted once so far this season, but had been limited to just seven starts due to the prolific scoring form of Cosgrove.

Main made the most of his opportunity by netting the opener after 15 minutes.

McInnes also went with three at the back and utilised Matty Kennedy as rampaging wing-backs in a 3-5-2 formation.

Northern Ireland international winger Niall McGinn was utilised through the middle alongside Main and scored Aberdeen’s second.

Ojo said: “Don’t get me wrong, we all love to watch Liverpool and Barcelona and you also see the Pep Guardiola (Manchester City manager) football.

“We are obviously not at that level and are not going to play like that.

“We just have to get a mixture of that with the direct threat at Aberdeen over the last few years.

“We are very solid in every line of the pitch and just needed to feed our attacking threat up front.”

Prior to the victory at Hamilton, McInnes admitted the Dons confidence, particularly in attack, had been affected by the drop in form.

Former PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ojo, also a former Belgian Under-21 international, insists he is not prone to bouts of self doubt.

Rarely has his confidence crashed, and it certainly didn’t happen during the run of five winless games without a goal – not with a third spot in the Premiership and the resultant European qualification still up for grabs, as well as the Reds still being in the Scottish Cup.

For team-mates that were suffering a dip in confidence, Ojo insists there was no magic formula to fix the self-belief – it just happens.

He said: “I am naturally a confident guy but I had a game or two when that has gone.

“I played against Feyenoord at home and I can still play the whole 90 minutes like it was yesterday.

“Nothing worked for me in that game and obviously you hear the fans mumbling and talking.

“That is a hard feeling to shake off and I had a whole training week where I was not sure if I even wanted to train.

“However, I went into the next game and it all came back again.

“It is nothing I did that week differently to get that confidence back.

“You go through spells and there is always that next game.

“For me it was just that one game. Maybe for other players it can be for more than one game.

“But I think every footballer experiences that at some point at every level.”