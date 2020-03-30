Derek McInnes: Aberdeen can survive coronavirus with help of Red Army

Boss Derek McInnes today reassured supporters Aberdeen will survive the coronavirus crisis – with their help.

Club chairman Dave Cormack recently confirmed the Dons face a £5 million financial black hole during the pandemic.

That is on the basis there is no football until July, but the shutdown could last even longer.

Scottish football has been suspended at all levels since March 19 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aberdeen suffered a further financial blow when informed their insurance protection against a loss of earnings due to a pandemic will cease from April 30.

McInnes is confident the Red Army, board, players, coaches and staff will unite to ensure the Dons “come out the other end” of the crisis.

McInnes said: “We will get through this together.

“We have got a good board, we have got a great bunch of players, good staff and a brilliant support.

“We will deal with what we need to deal with. We will look after our club and do what we need to do to get out of this at the other end.

“This is a real test for us all and our way of life.

“For football it is a real test because it is going to put so much strain on most clubs and for ourselves, we are going to have to get through this.

“At the minute it is just making sure that we all stick together, stay safe and – when we do get back to playing football – making sure that we are still in a strong position as a club.

“To do that everybody is going to have to look out for each other.

“Hopefully we can then start to see the importance of winning games again and get back to being the club we want to be.”

Chairman Cormack forecast a bleak financial outlook if the shutdown extended into July or beyond.

Aberdeen’s current outgoings are £1.2m per month, but there is no income due to the suspension.

That picture became even bleaker with confirmation of the imminent loss of insurance cover for losses incurred during a pandemic.

Aberdeen had hoped to claim on their business interruption policy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

However, the club were informed by their insurance company their protection will cease at the end of next month.

The wording of the cover in relation to the coronavirus outbreak will be removed upon renewal on April 30.

Cormack called for supporters to rally behind the club in its time of need by buying season tickets for 2020-21 and signing up for the supporters’ contribution scheme AberDNA.

Aberdeen fans rallied by snapping up season tickets, despite many supporters also facing uncertain times and job losses due to the society-wide lockdown.

McInnes said: “We are all clearly in need of the financial support.

“We could have done with the insurance money being paid that we were covered for, we could do with the semi-final money, we could do with the final league placing money.

“We could do with money coming in.

“Anybody who is in a position to put money forward into the club would be so welcome.

“I know Dave Cormack and the board are doing everything they can to make sure any sort of damage on us is manageable.

“As staff and as players we want to support the club in helping its way through this.”

Our Northern Goal panel thought Dave Cormack’s honest approach was the right move:

Aberdeen also lost out on almost £250,000 to Motherwell in SPFL payments.

The Dons were just a point behind the third-placed Steelmen when football went into indefinite shutdown.

Aberdeen’s Premiership clash at Motherwell was one of the first to be called off on March 13. Had the Dons won that match, they would have jumped into third.

The SPFL has made advanced payments to the country’s 42 senior clubs.

The top three in the Premiership – Celtic, Rangers and ’Well each received £395,000 plus VAT.

The other nine teams in the top flight, including Aberdeen, were paid £157,500 – plus VAT.

That is a drop in £237,500 in payments between the third-placed Steelmen and fourth-placed Dons.

McInnes said: “There will be supporters who buy season tickets out there religiously.

“There will be a lot of season ticket holders who will want to see the outcome of this situation and what signings are made and that is their right.

“At this moment of time there is no income coming into the club and payments that have been due to us have been stalled for one reason or another.

“We have a lot of outgoings like tax and national insurance and not a lot coming back in.

“If supporters do know they are going to be buying season tickets for next season and they are in a position to go and do that or they are in a position to take more corporate packages or take a box and show that commitment through hospitality and commercial, then it would be so welcome.

“Everybody is doing all that they can.”