French outfit Guingamp ‘table multi-million-pound bid’ for Sam Cosgrove – but Aberdeen striker knocks back move

Sam Cosgrove is the target of interest from French Ligue 2 side Guingamp.

Sylvain Didot’s side are understood to have tabled a multi-million-pound offer for Cosgrove’s services, which the player has knocked back.

Cosgrove finished as the Dons’ top scorer last season with 23 goals in all competitions and has been linked with various clubs in England in the past, such as Stoke City and Middlesbrough.

He joined the club from Carlisle United for £20,000 in January 2018 and is under contract at Pittodrie until 2022.

En Avant de Guingamp finished eighth in last season’s Ligue 2 when it was brought to an end due to the coronavirus pandemic.