Fraser Hornby says he was always set on Aberdeen move after joining on loan from Stade de Reims

Fraser Hornby says the opportunity to become a focal point of Derek McInnes’ side convinced him to pick Aberdeen over a number of other interested clubs.
Stade de Reims forward Hornby has joined the Dons on loan for the rest of the season in a transfer deadline day move, which follows attacker Sam Cosgrove’s £2 million departure to Birmingham City yesterday.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe