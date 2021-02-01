Fraser Hornby can bring ‘goal threat’ to Aberdeen – Derek McInnes on first of Dons’ deadline-day additions

Derek McInnes says he hopes Scotland Under-21 striker Fraser Hornby can give Aberdeen “goal threat” after signing him on loan until the end of the season.

Hornby, 21, is the Dons first deadline day addition, with forwards Florian Kamberi (St Gallen) and Callum Hendry (St Johnstone) also expected to arrive this evening.

McInnes sees benefits for both parties in the deal for Reims striker Hornby, telling the Aberdeen website: “I’m very pleased to get Fraser in, a player we’ve monitored for a while. His club had other options for him, but Fraser made it clear he was keen to come to Aberdeen which pleases us no end and hopefully he can help us finish the season strongly.

“He’ll give us the goal threat and forward play we know he is capable of and at the same time we can give him some much-needed game time.

“The fact he knows some of the players here from the Scotland Under 21 set-up certainly helps matters and I am sure he will fit in seamlessly. We’re all really looking forward to working with him.”

Meanwhile, Scott Wright is expected to depart for Rangers. The Dons have reached a deal for the 23-year-old, who had agreed a pre-contract with the Ibrox side, to leave early, which will see them land midfielder Ross McCrorie on a permanent deal six months early and for £200,000 less than the £350,000 they were set to pay Rangers in the summer.

Bruce Anderson is expected to go on loan to Premiership strugglers Hamilton Accies.