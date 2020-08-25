Frank Ross thinks Dutch football is better suited to his game as Go Ahead Eagles pinpoint number 10 role for ex-Aberdeen attacker

Frank Ross hopes Dutch football suits him better than the Scottish game after sealing a two-year deal with Go Ahead Eagles.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Ross made the move to the Eerste Divisie side last week after a two-week trial and already feels he has learned a great deal.

Go Ahead have pinpointed the number 10 role for Ross to play in, something he hopes to embrace after spending time playing as a winger in Scotland.

He said: “I just need to get back to playing.

“That’s what the owner said – they believe in my potential, I just need some games now.

“I’ve got two years and an option of a third year, so I’ve got heaps of time to get fit and hopefully score some goals.

“It’s very technical and there’s a lot of passing. Defensively they’re very organised.

“It’s like the polar opposite of Scottish football; it’s not very direct at all, whereas in Scotland the game is all about getting the ball forward.

“Hopefully it’ll suit my style of play. I feel like I’ve learned a lot already. I’m off the wing and into the middle now.”

This is Ellon-born Ross’s first time living outside Scotland, having had two loan spells away from the Dons with Ayr United and Morton.

Learning the language and living by himself will be two new experiences for the 22-year-old.

He added: “It’s a big challenge.

“Apart from my loan moves, I’ve basically lived at home. Even with the loans, it’s been Glasgow, so you can go home whenever you want.

“It’s something I’m looking forward to. Holland is quite a nice place and I’m looking forward to living by myself, doing the cooking and cleaning.

“There’s a few foreign lads here, but I think once a week they go for Dutch classes in the city, so I’ll have to get on that.”

Ross admitted the response to his move has been overwhelmingly positive, with his family keen to see him embrace the chance of a fresh start.

He said: “My dad is big into his football and has watched a lot of Dutch football over the years.

“When he heard about it he was buzzing, because of the style of play and what you can learn from being out here.

“I think my mum’s going to miss me, but she knows it’s what I want to do and it’s such a great opportunity.”