Frank Ross hoping injury nightmare is at an end after making training comeback with Go Ahead Eagles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

Frank Ross hoping injury nightmare is at an end after making training comeback with Go Ahead Eagles

By Jamie Durent
16/10/2021, 6:00 am
Frank Ross joined Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles last year. Pic source: Go Ahead Eagles Twitter account
Frank Ross joined Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles last year. Pic source: Go Ahead Eagles Twitter account

Returning to training with Go Ahead Eagles, for the first time in more than eight months, signified a big step for Frank Ross.

A cruciate ligament injury sustained in a cup game against VVV Venlo in January has kept the ex-Aberdeen midfielder out for most of this year and added to his list of recent injury setbacks.

Seeing Go Ahead, based in the city of Deventer 90 minutes east of Amsterdam, reach the Eredivisie and take on some Dutch giants in his absence has added to Ross’ urge to get back.

He believes it will take him another few weeks of training before he can play a game, which may well come in the next international break. His club boss Kees van Wonderen told local media last month it would be difficult for Ross to play a game before the winter break.

Frank Ross during his time with Aberdeen.
Frank Ross during his time with Aberdeen.

But returning the grass with his team-mates this month is a huge step on his route to recovery.

“We play Ajax on November 7 and three days later, there’s a friendly game,” said Ross. “I’ll play in that I think.

“It’s been eight-and-a-half months and it has felt a long time. But I’ve broken it up with two visits home.

“It was a relief getting on the training field, 100 per cent. The banter is better, you’re not stuck in the physio room everyday.”

He has done his best to remain positive. Players in the squad have rallied around him and the Eagles’ medical team have provided valuable support.

Ross returned to Scotland for surgery with the renowned specialist Gordon Mackay, at Ross Hall in Glasgow, after seeking advice from former Dons colleagues Mark Reynolds and Scott Wright.

“Mark was back in six months and we were aiming for six months as well,” added Ross. “But it wasn’t feeling too good so I went and got an injection in my knee. That set me back but eight-and-a-half months isn’t bad for an ACL injury.

“The players here know what it’s like. A few of them have also done their ACL and know what it’s like to have a bad injury. They group together and support each other.”

The game against Groningen on November 21 is a target for his first Eredivisie game. The injury and the Covid-19 pandemic has meant he has yet to show his true potential in the Netherlands, having made the move from his native north-east last year.

He managed 18 appearances in red and yellow last season before succumbing to injury, with the former Scotland youth international focused now on one concrete goal.

“Having that dream in your head, thinking that this is why you’re doing these sessions to get back on the pitch, has been the biggest help. It’s a focus, an end goal.

“There’s nothing better than playing football. I just want to get back playing, get back on the pitch. More than anything.”