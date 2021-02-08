Ex-Aberdeen kid Frank Ross looking up despite setback of ACL rupture

Frank Ross could have let his head drop and cursed his luck after his latest injury setback.

A cruciate ligament rupture, suffered in Go Ahead Eagles’ 1-0 defeat to VVV Venlo last month, was the last thing he wanted after two years of injury hell at Aberdeen.

However, now back in his native north-east, Ross knows he does not have to get too down about it. He has come through back and ankle trouble with the Dons and even suffered a minor leg break with his new side earlier this season.

His surgery, with renowned sports surgeon Gordon Mackay, is slated for Wednesday, kick-starting his recovery period.

Ross said: “I’ve been through all this before to know the worst thing you can do is be negative about it. All you can do is be positive and just get on with it. There’s no point feeling sorry for yourself.

“I can use this five months in a positive way to get as strong as possible. The physical aspect of my game maybe was not the best before, so I’ve got five months in the gym to get stronger and hopefully that helps me when I get back.

“There are positives. I’ve been able to come back home. The treatment from Gordon – you look at Mark Reynolds, I don’t think he’s missed a game since he did his ACL two years ago. Scott Wright has got a big move to Rangers.

“A couple of years ago you’d be thinking an ACL injury could be the end of your career. But now, there’s so many success stories after getting this injury.”

Ross completed his 10-day isolation period after returning from the Netherlands and spoke to Mackay at the end of last week about his prospective surgery.

He spoke to Scott Wright, a good friend from his Aberdeen days, about the best options available to him after he suffered the same injury the year before.

Ross said: “I think it’s only a five-month recovery time, whereas the old ACL surgeries that they do everywhere else is a one-year recovery time. It’s a no-brainer doing it in Scotland.

© Sean Martin

“Scott Wright did the same last year and look at him now – he’s flying. As soon as I did my ACL I text Scott and said ‘what do you think is the best way to get surgery?’ and he recommended Gordon Mackay.

“Gordon is based at Ross Hall in Glasgow. I had to do my 10 days isolation but I think it was worth it for the quicker recovery time.”

Ross has made 18 appearances for the Deventer club after joining last summer and has been appreciative of the support he has received since suffering his injury.

He added: “The club have been amazing. The players have been texting me, asking how I’m doing, the coaches as well. People around the town too – it’s been surprising how supportive they have all been.”