Francesca Ogilvie, Eilidh Shore and Eva Thomson scoop Aberdeen FC Women awards

Francesca Ogilvie has been named Aberdeen FC Women’s player of the year for the 2020-21 season.

The Dons enjoyed a highly successful campaign by winning promotion back to the top flight after being crowned SWPL 2 champions.

Former Cove Rangers winger Ogilvie said she was delighted to win the award, which was chosen by head coach Emma Hunter.

She said: “I have never won this award at a club before so to win it at Aberdeen for the first time is pretty good.

“To be recognised as one of the top players by the manger is always a good feeling.”

Hunter said: “Francesca dug us out a few times with her goalscoring as well as with her assists.

“She has a great delivery from wide areas. Off the pitch she has grown and matured and become a strong leader which has pushed us on to get the title.”

Midfielder Eilidh Shore was named players’ player of the year with her contribution over the course of the season described as “fantastic” by Hunter.

Shore said: “It is a special one.

“We have had a lot of great performances this season so it is great to be recognised by the rest of the team.”

Eva Thomson won the young player of the year award and the goal of the season accolade for her long-range strike against Dundee United on the opening day of the season.

She said: “We knew it was going to be a tough season but we set our objectives at the start to get promoted and try to win the league.

“As a team we played really well throughout the season and managed to get some good results.”