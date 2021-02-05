Lee Miller believes Aberdeen’s new strikers can deliver the goals the Dons need.

The Reds revamped their striking options on transfer deadline day with Fraser Hornby, Callum Hendry and Florian Kamberi joining on loan deals from Reims, St Johnstone and St Gallen respectively.

Goalscoring has been an issue in recent times for Aberdeen, who haven’t netted in five of their last nine fixtures.

But former Don Miller believes the new recruits can hit the ground running.

The 37-year-old, who scored 32 goals for the Reds between August 2006 and February 2010, said: “The management have looked to bring these players in to give them the firepower up front, because Aberdeen have struggled to score as many goals as they should.

© Shutterstock Feed

“There will be pressure on the new boys, but they will put pressure on themselves, because – as a striker – you always want to score goals, contribute and make a mark on the team and hopefully the three of them can do that.

“Kamberi is the one that has played the most in the SPFL and he’s someone who has made an impact during his time in Scotland.

“Callum Hendry has been really good for St Johnstone. Although he hasn’t played in the Premiership for years and years, he’s a good player, he’s strong and knows where the goal is.

“I don’t really know a huge amount about Fraser Hornby, but he’s coming with a good reputation and has done well in the Scotland Under-21s, so I think that bodes well.

© SNS Group

“Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty will have done their homework on these players and they’re not being brought in to be squad players, they’re at Aberdeen to fight for their position and do well.

“I think the three of them are really good signings for Aberdeen.

“There’s also not the reliance on one player. Derek McInnes has got different options and the three of them have got to step up to the plate and produce the goods.”

Scotland U21 record scorer Hornby hasn’t played a great deal of senior club football.

The 21-year-old former Everton player has made three appearances for parent club Reims and played 14 times, scoring four goals, during a loan spell with Belgian side Kortrijk last season.

© SNS Group

Miller believes he will be keen to prove himself at Aberdeen and the Falkirk co-manager added: “He’s coming with a good pedigree of clubs in Everton and Reims.

“He obviously feels it’s a great chance in his career to come to Scotland, show what he can do and see where that takes him.

“Aberdeen is a great club for that and it’s a massive club to play for.

“The fans will be looking for him to hit the ground running and I’m sure he can.”

Miller: ‘I’ve got a lot of time for McInnes and Docherty and the job they’ve done’

Aberdeen’s disappointing run of form in recent times has seen manager Derek McInnes come under pressure from sections of the Red Army.

Tomorrow the Dons face Hibs – who are two points over them in third in the Premiership table – at Easter Road.

Miller believes McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty can still deliver more success at Pittodrie.

The former Falkirk, Hearts, Dundee United, Middlesbrough and Scotland player said: “I’ve got a lot of time for Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty and the job they’ve done.

“They’ve transformed Aberdeen in their time at the club.

“They have always been one of the top teams in Scotland and in the European places.

“People are quick to say they are having a bad season, but it’s difficult times.

“With everything that’s going on with lockdown and the pandemic, it’s been very difficult, but I think they are the right people to take the club onto the next level again.

© Shutterstock Feed

“Hopefully their additions in this transfer window help the team kick on again.

“They are still up at the top end, even though they have had a few bad results. If they can go on a run they can still be up there challenging.

“Aberdeen are only two points off third place and there’s still a lot to play for this seasons.

“It’s about where you are at the end of the season, not where you are right now.

“Aberdeen have a really good squad and I’ve got a lot of time for Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty, so I’m hopeful they’ll get the success they deserve.”