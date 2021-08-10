Former Don Bruce Anderson insists Livi will rally around goalkeeper after his error gifted Aberdeen victory

Former Don Bruce Anderson insists he and his team-mates will support goalkeeper Max Stryjek after his mistake cost them a point against Aberdeen.

The 25 year-old failed to hold Jack Mackenzie’s shot in injury time to gift the Dons a 2-1 win at Tony Macaroni Arena.

Stryjek’s anguish was etched all over his face following the late drama but Anderson insists the goalkeeper has the backing of his team-mates.

He said: “We are all gutted. I feel like we were the better team and didn’t deserve to lose the game.

“Max hasn’t had much to do, but a mistake has cost us the game, so we will need to put it right next week against St Mirren. We have to move on.

“He’s a bit down. Obviously, when you make a mistake with a goalie it usually leads to a goal. It’s up to us as a team to get behind him and make sure he’s back to his best next week.

“We’ve got a good dressing room. We just have to put our arms around him and make sure he doesn’t get too down. Mistakes happen in football. We just have to concentrate on next week.”

Anderson disappointed opener counted for nothing

Aberdeen scored twice in the second half to cancel out Anderson’s first half opener against his former club.

Despite being touted with chants of reject whenever he touched the ball the striker insists he had no extra motivation to score against his old team.

He said: “It is what it is. I am a Livingston player now and I can’t think about Aberdeen.

“If I score I am delighted for the club I am at now. Aberdeen wasn’t on my mind.”

“Last season we prided ourselves on clean sheets so I was hoping my goal would be enough, but it wasn’t to be.”

The home defeat to the Dons means Livingston remain pointless after the opening two matches of the season but Anderson insists there are positives to be found from Sunday’s display against Stephen Glass’ side.

He said: “I think you can see the way we trying to play. We are trying to get the ball down. I think the work that we do in training is starting to come to fruition and you can see what we are trying to do.

“Hopefully, you will soon see the way we are trying to play and on a personal note, I will start banging them in.

“We have a lot of good players who are injured and once we get them back in, we will start to show what we can do.”